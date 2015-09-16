Resurrection of a 200 year old warehouse

Here at homify we love seeing different structures and buildings transformed into successful living spaces and today's project is no exception! Completed in 2006, this 200-year-old Grade II listed wine warehouse was completely gutted and remodelled. Thanks to the team at Hall + Bednarczyk Architects, the building underwent a combination of sensitive restoration and carefully considered interventions to transform it into a modern and functional property.
The new dwelling is now a 480 sq. metre (5200 sq. feet) mixed-use property that combines offices, studios and residential apartments. The project ensured the retention of the original structure's industrial open-plan spaces, as well as many of the traditional materials and construction techniques. Features of the newly modified building include complex and pronounced forms, cantilevered balconies and a new central staircase. Horizontal glazing provides the dwelling with abundant natural light and delineates the new parts of the structure with the old historical elements.
Featured in 'Space', The Guardian's weekend design supplement, this property is truly unique and intriguing. For a rare tour inside check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your heritage-industrial style home.
The exterior of this building is steeped in rich historic elements and features. The renovation of the property ensured these aspects were maintained and retained, whilst adding stylish contemporary components. Re-pointing the façade ensured the style of the brickwork and stone was kept and the shingle roof was refurbished to guarantee water-tightness and longevity. Additionally, a new solid timber door was installed. These double doors are reminiscent of the original carriageway opening, imparting a connection with the historic nature of the property.
Inside the domestic areas we first take a peek at a small room that is being utilised as a nursery. Originally this type of structure would not be suitable for family living but having undergone complete reconfiguration, is now a gorgeous and comfortable dwelling. Making the most of the double height space, the small room is made cosy with timber ceiling beams and a modified roof. Glass panels separate the staircase from the room and give a visible yet private atmosphere. Sliding doors are used as well, allowing the area to be opened or closed off for sleeping and resting.
Within the living space we are treated to a view of the updated and gorgeously stylised interior. The room blends the old with the new, ensuring cohesion between differing styles and designs. Huge timber beams offer a rustic ambience and the vaulted ceiling adds spaciousness and a feeling of open air. Exposed brick walls add to the industrial nature of the property and are juxtaposed beautifully with a contemporary kitchen and modern furniture.
In contrast to the rustic legacy of the original building, the new kitchen is a bold and vivacious addition. High gloss black joinery imparts depth and adds intrigue to the industrial aesthetic. Featuring all the necessary modern amenities that one might need, this cooking space is a gorgeous and relatively age-defiant feature.
This image displays the area pre-completion, as the upstairs mezzanine is beginning to take shape. When working with such a large interior floor plan it is also necessary to ensure the room still feels homely and welcoming. To give the living spaces warmth, a contemporary wood-burner was installed. The burner provides a focal point and an area for the family to huddle and socialise.
Nearing the end of our tour now, we take a quick look into the bedroom. The beautiful bespoke furniture adds a comfortable place to sleep as well as a light-filled and enjoyable domestic space. A white colour scheme suggests cleanliness and modernity, whilst the timber tones reflect the warmth of the original structure. This room is practical and private, makes use of the angled ceiling and ensures it does not impose on the airy and spacious aesthetic.
Finally we wander outside the dwelling and get a glimpse of the exterior façade. The walls have been rendered in a white hue to create a light and inviting atmosphere. Dark black window and doorfames work perfectly to contrast the white and add warehouse-chic style. The spiral staircase is a gorgeous feature, offering access from the rooftop terrace. Although this structure was renovated nine years ago it has remained a timeless and enduring renovation.
If you would like to see another intriguing property, check out: homify 360°: Floating Architectural Masterpiece.