Resurrection of a 200 year old warehouse

Here at homify we love seeing different structures and buildings transformed into successful living spaces and today's project is no exception! Completed in 2006, this 200-year-old Grade II listed wine warehouse was completely gutted and remodelled. Thanks to the team at Hall + Bednarczyk Architects, the building underwent a combination of sensitive restoration and carefully considered interventions to transform it into a modern and functional property.

The new dwelling is now a 480 sq. metre (5200 sq. feet) mixed-use property that combines offices, studios and residential apartments. The project ensured the retention of the original structure's industrial open-plan spaces, as well as many of the traditional materials and construction techniques. Features of the newly modified building include complex and pronounced forms, cantilevered balconies and a new central staircase. Horizontal glazing provides the dwelling with abundant natural light and delineates the new parts of the structure with the old historical elements.

Featured in 'Space', The Guardian's weekend design supplement, this property is truly unique and intriguing. For a rare tour inside check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your heritage-industrial style home.