Majestic and magical medieval décor

In Europe, the Middle Ages or Medieval period began in the 5th century, and lasted until the collapse of the Western Roman Empire in the 15th century. From an art and architectural viewpoint, this era was filled with Gothic styling, and the establishment of many churches and monasteries. Stone and timber were popular materials used in construction, as well as Roman brick, which was utilised to build many homes and churches.
When we think of medieval décor, we often imagine low ceilings, elaborate church-esque stone walls, and dark interiors. Today on homify we are dispelling some of those initial conclusions, and showing you some seriously stylish medieval interiors. Check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your dwelling today…
This living room is part of an ancient medieval barn in Bude, Cornwall. The Grade II listed building is one of only a handful of 14th century examples in the area. After being saved from disrepair and neglect, the newly updated home is now a striking piece of medieval architecture. The lounge is a seriously chic and contemporary space. Wonderfully replete with historic elements as well as modern amenities, the room makes the most of its heritage, and combines it with contemporary features to create a truly special space. The fireplace is incorporated with the flat screen television, as well as velvet seating that is situated around the area to create a comfortable and enjoyable room. The highlight within this domestic space is the standout timber ceiling that works as an eye-catching statement within this room.
If you would like to see this medieval project in its entirety, check out our ideabook: Maer Barn Bude Cornwall
As we move into our second interior, we see a spectacularly enjoyable kitchen area that blends history with a functional and practical space. The exposed brick wall and fireplace is a highlight within the room, and injects a sense of style as well as warmth and a heritage aesthetic. A modern kitchen adds to the serviceability of the space, ensuring the room is fit for contemporary living.
Medieval features and décor do not necessarily need to be contained within the home, and the exterior of a house is just as important when designing and decorating a residence. Here in this example we see an outdoor space that perfectly includes a sense of medieval magic, as well as functionality, with a cute modern touch. The shingle roof is a traditional and often medieval building method, as is the coordinating stone wall. To give a sense of colour and personality, the door is painted a bright aqua hue that looks gorgeously unique.
Within a heritage or historic space it is often important to ensure the area is also warm and welcoming. This room is a fabulous example of how to create a domestic space, which is also inviting and cordial. The timber elements seen throughout, are effortlessly fashionable and impart a sense of timelessness into the room. However, to increase the comfort of the space, a wood burner is incorporated. This remarkably matches the medieval ambience, as well as creating a rustic atmosphere. If you are considering installing a wood burner into your home, be sure to contact a professional in order to achieve the desired outcome, with a high quality finish.
Medieval décor can also include original and interesting details. Here in this example we see a 700-year-old mill that had been abandoned for many years until it was given a second chance at life. Throughout the new home are a host of original features such as these industrial elements that look fabulously individual and stylish. This image shows the water wheel that is located in the middle of the living room, and has been reconfigured to work as a spiral staircase. The area evokes an essence of history, and works beautifully to preserve the heritage of the old stone mill.
The final example we are taking a look at today is one of our favourites! Beautifully chic, and yet wonderfully ramshackle, the combination of casual country furniture and rustic features are a lovely touch to the overall aesthetic. A large feature fireplace adds warmth, while the colour scheme is light and bright. The timber beams are wobbly and bent, adding to the individual personality of the room, and its sense of authenticity. The space is liveable, and yet imparts a truly unique heritage, ensuring a one-of-a-kind domestic experience.