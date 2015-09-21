Majestic and magical medieval décor

In Europe, the Middle Ages or Medieval period began in the 5th century, and lasted until the collapse of the Western Roman Empire in the 15th century. From an art and architectural viewpoint, this era was filled with Gothic styling, and the establishment of many churches and monasteries. Stone and timber were popular materials used in construction, as well as Roman brick, which was utilised to build many homes and churches.

When we think of medieval décor, we often imagine low ceilings, elaborate church-esque stone walls, and dark interiors. Today on homify we are dispelling some of those initial conclusions, and showing you some seriously stylish medieval interiors. Check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your dwelling today…