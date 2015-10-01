6 tips and tricks when choosing a roof

Choosing a roof, although possibly not the first thing you consider when renovating or building a house, is definitely the most important. As well as keeping your possessions intact, a roof ensures your home is comfortable, stylish and, ultimately, dry. However, choosing a roof can be a tricky task and challenging when you are unsure where to begin.

We believe six of the most important considerations are, firstly, the cost of materials in relation to your budget. Secondly, the environmental conditions and weather it is likely to encounter, followed by the weight and style in relation to the home. Moreover, the roofs life expectancy is a key concern, as is the insulating qualities of the material. Finally, is the roof environmentally friendly?

Today on homify we are looking at a few different roofing examples with stylish examples that are sure to inspire you to think creatively when deciding on a new roof for your home.