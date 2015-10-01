6 tips and tricks when choosing a roof

Choosing a roof, although possibly not the first thing you consider when renovating or building a house, is definitely the most important. As well as keeping your possessions intact, a roof ensures your home is comfortable, stylish and, ultimately, dry. However, choosing a roof can be a tricky task and challenging when you are unsure where to begin.
We believe six of the most important considerations are, firstly, the cost of materials in relation to your budget. Secondly, the environmental conditions and weather it is likely to encounter, followed by the weight and style in relation to the home. Moreover, the roofs life expectancy is a key concern, as is the insulating qualities of the material. Finally, is the roof environmentally friendly?
Today on homify we are looking at a few different roofing examples with stylish examples that are sure to inspire you to think creatively when deciding on a new roof for your home.
Here we see a fabulous little cottage that employs a corrugated iron roof. This choice of roof is often very popular, and is a perfect weather-hardy choice for homes located in tricky environmental locations. Available in a range of colours and designs, corrugated iron is an easy choice for low-budget and time poor individuals.
Roofs are one of the most expensive items you will purchase for your home, so you will undoubtedly want to ensure they last a long time. Different materials come with different lifespans, but often it is worth investing a little more to get something that will be low-maintenance, and last many years to come. In this example, we see a gorgeous mansion that has employed a dark slate-hue tile. This looks beautiful contrasted against the white tone of the home, as well as the timber-clad sections.
Moving onto the second example for today, we are taking a look at a stylish home that benefits from a truly beautiful design. The large open areas of the ground floor create a welcoming atmosphere, and the outdoor living spaces are perfect for an afternoon in the sun. To top off this home, the roof tiles are a practical and long lasting grey option, which look timeless, contemporary, and are an easily maintained choice.
Heritage homes are often a little more expensive to re-roof. This is due to them often requiring minor or major fixes in the actual structure of the roof. If your period home is well-maintained, then you should have very few problems when re-roofing. However, if your dwelling requires an update, you may need to invest a little more money to ensure it will last the distance. Here in this example we take a look at a heritage home that has a shingle roof. This shingle roof is grey-brown in colour and looks timeless paired with the painted white façade.
This striking mansion boasts a fully tiled roof. Replete with a red hue, the roof is a standout feature to the dwelling, and ensures it is impressive and imposing. The white façade of the property matches the red clay shade of the roof, and imparts chic sophistication. If you are lucky enough to own a huge mansion such as this, you will undoubtedly want to minimise maintenance to the roof. Not only are huge houses extremely expensive, but they often include original, lavish and luxurious materials. With listed and period properties, do not take any chances, speak to a professional who is well versed in heritage homes, and get the job done right!
An option not often considered by many is the humble thatched roof. Thatched roofs are a timeless option for quaint middle-earth-esque dwellings, but are also surprisingly useful for contemporary dwellings too. Thatching is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, most likely due to its environmental benefits and low ecological footprint. It is also highly insulating, and with the right maintenance, can last a lifetime.
