7 Fabulous Vintage Leather Armchairs

Choosing a vintage or retro armchair can be a challenge. First you have to consider the style, and also whether it will suit your home's ambience and atmosphere. This signature piece of furniture can make or break the aesthetics of a room, and for this reason, it is extremely important to make the right choice. Fabric is yet another key consideration, and if you want longevity, along with class and timeless elegance, it simply has to be leather!
Today on homify we have seven gorgeous leather armchairs that would work wonderfully in many different interior domestic settings. From classic and age-defiant, to retro cool, there is a chair for every taste and preference. Check out the examples below, and choose your chair with confidence and certainty.
You can't beat the classics! Here we have two gorgeous chesterfield armchairs that effortlessly impart a sense of regality and majesty into their interior space. Replete with two separate and contrasting colours, these leather armchairs offer a host of design possibilities for any well-styled room.
Choose this chair if you love the good ol' days, and desire an heirloom piece of furniture, which you will cherish for a lifetime.
Taken from Loaf's 2015 autumn/winter collection, the Buster Club Chair is a unique and age-defiant piece of furniture. 1930s in style, this piece is full of personality and looks utterly extravagant.
Prepare yourself an old-fashioned cocktail, and choose this piece of '30s armchair indulgence if you love the classics, but are looking for a timeless modern alternative.
Acapulco—the well-known 1950s/60s tropical getaway for the rich, famous, and fabulous. One of Mexico's best known beach resort towns, Acapulco was a mid-century retreat for Hollywood stars and millionaires. Inspired by the open string Mayan hammocks, the Acapulco chair is a time-honoured design that injects a retro and vintage vibe. With so many different styles on the market, it can be difficult knowing which chair to choose. Here at number three on our list, we have a leather edition of the classic chair from Ocho Workshop.
Choose this item as a statement within your heritage or contemporary home, and enjoy its timeless vintage appeal.
For a little '50s glam in your own home, why not choose an elegant and well-designed leather seat. This chair is modern in its design, while offering a sleek masculine aesthetic within your domestic space. Available in different colours, the chair is unique, individual, and full of personality.
Pick this piece is you want a versatile yet intriguing option, which is both functional and adaptable.
The Arne Jacobsen Egg chair has long been a favourite of designers worldwide. The timeless yet iconic design is perfect for any stylish domestic space, and surprisingly, can work extremely well in a range of different interiors. This chair is a leather version of the original design and comes replete with a gorgeous pumpkin hue. Pair with an interesting wallpaper, fur throw, and sleek fireplace, for a gorgeous and comfortable home.
Choose this mid-century modern chair if you love to make a statement, but still want to ensure you have an age-defiant and classic seat.
There is nothing quite like having your own armchair. A place that suits you, fits you, and always greets you with a welcoming and comfortable embrace. Whether it's your particular corner of the room, or within a cosy study or bedroom, an armchair often feels like an inviting and sumptuous place to rest. Here in this example from Hugh Jefferson Rudolph Architects, the rustic ranch ambience of this armchair is ultra-welcoming.
Pick this style of chair if you want a vintage touch, along with a worn and well-loved seat that will age gracefully and offer a comfy place to sit, read, or rest.
Who says an armchair has to be upright? Here in this example we take a look at a different kind of comfortable seat: the recliner. A recliner offers so much more than simply a place to sit. It is a resting spot, a nap location, as well as a stylish and often statement furniture item within your home. Recliners needn't be those dowdy and dull monolithic chairs your grandparents owned, these days there are countless stylish options that can add trend and elegance to your dwelling.
This mid-century modern chair is an ideal choice if you would like to keep your interior looking sleek and trendy, while providing a sumptuous and relaxing place to unwind.