Guide to shingle roofing

Roof shingles have been a popular method for sealing one's home from the elements for centuries. Originally fabricated from timber, shingles have come a long way in terms of their practicality and longevity. So what exactly is a shingle roof? A shingle is a single, typically flat, rectangular shaped tile that is laid in a course from the bottom edge of a roof, up to the top point, where it is then finished with a different capping tile. Shingles come in many different shapes, sizes and materials. Timber, slate, metal, plastic, and bitumen are the most popular choices seen in domestic construction these days. Slate is a traditional choice, and although one of the most expensive options, can outlast many others with a lifespan of up to 400 years.
If you are considering a shingle roof, take a peek at the following examples below, and ensure you choose your new roof with confidence.
Here we see a gorgeous countryside cottage that has utilised shingles as its roof. The shingles are a dark slate hue, and work well to contrast the lighter stone structure. Shingles are surprisingly quite versatile, and in this instance allow the installation of roof lights that bring natural illumination into the home.
Shingles offer a rustic aesthetic, evoking a rich countryside charm and charisma. In this demonstration we see a truly beautiful countryside property that benefits from its shingle roof. A roof finishes a property, and is the icing on the decorative, yet extremely practical cake. If you are considering re-roofing your home or residence, talk to a professional to ensure you get the best advice regarding styles, designs, and whether it will suit your dwelling.
Colour is an important consideration when choosing a shingle roof. Here in this example we get a close up of a renovated heritage barn, which has brilliantly retained a little history with its shingles. The slate shingles are perfectly balanced against the light stone wall, imparting a rich old-world timelessness. In addition they have been installed to stand the test of time, with updated guttering and drainage, ensuring a problem-free winter and snow season.
This striking property is located in one of England's most highly sought after districts. Utilising a shingle roof, the architects that refurbished the property were able to maximise the home's value by ensuring the heritage features were retained. In addition the reddish tint to the shingles matches the red brick wonderfully, and contrasts the white windows seamlessly.
Matching shingles with contemporary features needn't be a tricky or challenging task. Utilising many different methods, this home has effortlessly blended the old with the new, and the result is a truly striking property. In this example we see the traditional multi-hued shingle roof, along with the heritage stone wall. The building is from the 14th century, and exudes medieval charm and character. In order to bring this home into the 21st century, the architects created a glass roof section that is in stark contrast to the old historic roof. The result is a gorgeous home that imparts a sense of style and sophistication, while maintaining its heritage, and looking chic and contemporary.
Slate is one of the most popular choices for a shingle roof. As one of the more expensive options it is often overlooked for cement, plastic, timber, and asphalt/bitumen, but is actually one of the most long lasting options, enduring between 80 to 400 years depending on upkeep and weather conditions. This example utilises a slate shingle roof, and has extra rendered cladding that works well as a wall insulation as well as a stylish feature. This adds timelessness to the home, and matches its original aesthetic.
