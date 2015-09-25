Guide to shingle roofing

Roof shingles have been a popular method for sealing one's home from the elements for centuries. Originally fabricated from timber, shingles have come a long way in terms of their practicality and longevity. So what exactly is a shingle roof? A shingle is a single, typically flat, rectangular shaped tile that is laid in a course from the bottom edge of a roof, up to the top point, where it is then finished with a different capping tile. Shingles come in many different shapes, sizes and materials. Timber, slate, metal, plastic, and bitumen are the most popular choices seen in domestic construction these days. Slate is a traditional choice, and although one of the most expensive options, can outlast many others with a lifespan of up to 400 years.

If you are considering a shingle roof, take a peek at the following examples below, and ensure you choose your new roof with confidence.