Knock knock! 7 sturdy and stylish oak doors…

Timber is timeless, and more often than not, a stylish and long lasting material to consider when building, renovating, or refurbishing your home. Timber not only offers countless design and stylistic options, but it creates a sense of class and elegance that no other material can replicate.

Today on homify we are taking a look at seven sturdy and stylish oak doors. From barn-styled heritage timber, to solid and contemporary oak, there is a door to suit every taste and preference. If you are considering new doors for your home, check out the examples below, and get a little inspiration for your new chic and classy residence.