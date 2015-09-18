Knock knock! 7 sturdy and stylish oak doors…

Timber is timeless, and more often than not, a stylish and long lasting material to consider when building, renovating, or refurbishing your home. Timber not only offers countless design and stylistic options, but it creates a sense of class and elegance that no other material can replicate.
Today on homify we are taking a look at seven sturdy and stylish oak doors. From barn-styled heritage timber, to solid and contemporary oak, there is a door to suit every taste and preference. If you are considering new doors for your home, check out the examples below, and get a little inspiration for your new chic and classy residence.
The first door we are looking at today is simply bursting with heritage style and chic timelessness. This 100-year-old cottage benefits from a wonderful timber door in an oak hue, which adds a solid and impressive entrance. The home already boasts a strong character, and so a simple timber door adds to its gorgeous aesthetic, and charming appearance. The curved half circle top of the door works wonderfully to further add a charismatic old-world presence.
It can be difficult renovating heritage properties, while still ensuring they are functional and suitable for modern 21st century living. This however, is one wonderful success story. A renovated 200-year-old wine warehouse was given a new lease on life with a freshly updated interior, and of course, a brilliant front entrance. The door is an oak hue, and its double doors look perfectly traditional, while also imparting a lovely contemporary edge.
Who says interior doors need to be simple, and the same hue as the surrounding colour scheme? In this example, the internal doors are a rich oak colour and timber texture, allowing a sense of contrast within the home. They are modern, and yet the timber shade adds an element of history to the contemporary design.
To counter the traditionalism of the home's design, this residence has implemented a contemporary door with a glass panel to the right hand side. The entrance features a solid timber hue and a long vertical door handle, which adds a modern ambience to the space. The oak colouring of the timber contrasts and yet coordinates beautifully with the dark black painted eaves, as well as the stylish red brick.
From Seymour-Smith Architects we see a gorgeously renovated and refurbished barn that makes the most of its heritage, and has beautifully preserved the original oak coloured timber door. The door adds an element of authenticity to the design, and coordinates wonderfully with the original yet repointed stone walls. The barn entrance is a time-honoured design, which will undoubtedly become an instant classic, no matter the style or design of the home.
One of the most important things to consider when choosing a door is whether it will suit the surrounding design or the structure. One stylish way to ensure cohesion between the two, is actually to juxtapose the opposite styles and create contrast. Here in this example we see an old medieval barn that has undergone a complete overhaul, and now incorporates many heritage features along with modern elements. The oak door is a new addition, and looks brilliant against the stone structure, matching the other side-by-side French doors.
Last on the list is a gorgeous set of timber garage doors. Not simply a place to store your car, this garage features striking solid timber doors that work wonderfully in creating an authentic and stylish space. Choose timber doors for your garage if you want to create a graceful and elegant car space, while evoking luxury and a sense of opulence.
