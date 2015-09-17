How to incorporate sliding internal doors

Sliding doors—no we’re not talking about the ’98 rom-com featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, but rather a stylish and often neglected interior design component. Sliding doors have existed for an age, with the first such examples seen as early as the first century, in Pompeii, Italy. Since then, they have waxed and waned in popularity, with a resurgence in the ‘70s and ‘80s, before again falling out of demand. However, these days sliding doors are back, with many different styles, and designs.

Today on homify we are taking a look at internal sliding doors, an often forgotten domestic feature that can add style as well as versatility. Check out the examples below, and consider a practical and stylish sliding door for your renovated or updated abode.