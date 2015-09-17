How to incorporate sliding internal doors

Sliding doors—no we’re not talking about the ’98 rom-com featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, but rather a stylish and often neglected interior design component. Sliding doors have existed for an age, with the first such examples seen as early as the first century, in Pompeii, Italy. Since then, they have waxed and waned in popularity, with a resurgence in the ‘70s and ‘80s, before again falling out of demand. However, these days sliding doors are back, with many different styles, and designs.
Today on homify we are taking a look at internal sliding doors, an often forgotten domestic feature that can add style as well as versatility. Check out the examples below, and consider a practical and stylish sliding door for your renovated or updated abode.
This example from E2 Architecture + Interiors is a fabulous example of an internal sliding door system that works to let light into the home, while also ensuring a connection with fresh air outside. This studio house sits in a location that requires an outside outlet to light. In order to combat the lack of illumination within this dwelling, a light well has been built. The light well offers sliding glass doors that sit from the floor to the ceiling, and impart a modern yet functional aesthetic. Bringing the outside 'inside' this design embraces natural illumination, while also offering a comfortable and cosy courtyard to enjoy a little sunlight.
The next example we are looking at is an internal space that is built within a 200-year-old wine warehouse. Due to the huge double height spaces available, it was necessary to section different areas of the dwelling, to allow for rooms to be built. The sliding partition functions as a door to this nursery, and ensures the room is comfortably private, yet still easily connected to the larger living space. Double height domestic spaces often provide huge living areas, but can also prevent a feeling of cosiness within a home. By creating sectioned rooms and areas within the structure, the result is a practical and useable domestic area that looks fabulous, and offers versatility.
This room is truly unique and wonderfully original! The renovated 1950s townhouse has undergone a complete transformation, while still retaining its heritage mid-century roots. The sliding interior doors make a statement as well as offering a more practical function. They easily separate the kitchen from the dining and reception rooms, imparting a colourful partition, and blending in extremely well with the '50s aesthetic. Sliding doors can not only function as standard openings within a dwelling, but offers a number of different spatial solutions.
Sliding interior doors can take many shapes, and here in this example we see a gorgeous kitchen space that has utilised sliding and folding doors to hide the kitchen area. This home is minimal and sleek. To keep that aesthetic and ambience throughout the large open plan living area, the kitchen has been hidden behind white sliding doors. The doors pull out and over the separate cooking spaces that are highlighted with bright yellow joinery. Once the kitchen is no longer being used, these doors can be closed and the area looks sleek and recessive, adding to the chic gracefulness of the entire interior.
The final sliding interior door we are looking at today is a stylish wardrobe door. Sliding robe doors have come a long way since the '80s mirrored versions that were particular popular as a way to save space. These great doors still offer a wonderful way to reduce the impact of a large robe within a room, but now come in a range of beautiful colours, designs, and functional options. Here in this example we are looking at a particularly fabulous illustration from Lamco Design. Their Segmenta system offers a combination of frosted mirror and grey mirror, injecting individuality within the bedroom space. Not only do they reduce the spatial requirements that an pull open door would need, but they also are an attention-grabbing statement within the room.