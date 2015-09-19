7 Spectacular Spiral Staircases

Although the original date of the first spiral staircase is unknown, they have undoubtedly been around for centuries. These intriguing cylindrical stairs offer a stylish way to ascend and descend between floors, and most likely were first used to reach the tops of towers and churches. These days however, a spiral staircase is a domestic statement, a feature piece of furniture that imparts individuality and flair into any interior or even exterior space.

Spiral staircases can be made of stone, timber, wrought iron, steel, or a combination of many different materials. They can be customised or bespoke, and often made to fit even the tightest of spaces. Today on homify we are taking a gander at seven spectacular spiral staircases. The examples we have chosen are traditional, modern, decorative, and minimal, while offering a handy and convenient purpose within their dwelling. Take a peek below, and see which stylish spiral staircase is your favourite…