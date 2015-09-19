7 Spectacular Spiral Staircases

Although the original date of the first spiral staircase is unknown, they have undoubtedly been around for centuries. These intriguing cylindrical stairs offer a stylish way to ascend and descend between floors, and most likely were first used to reach the tops of towers and churches. These days however, a spiral staircase is a domestic statement, a feature piece of furniture that imparts individuality and flair into any interior or even exterior space.
Spiral staircases can be made of stone, timber, wrought iron, steel, or a combination of many different materials. They can be customised or bespoke, and often made to fit even the tightest of spaces. Today on homify we are taking a gander at seven spectacular spiral staircases. The examples we have chosen are traditional, modern, decorative, and minimal, while offering a handy and convenient purpose within their dwelling. Take a peek below, and see which stylish spiral staircase is your favourite…
Within this huge living and dining space, a spiral staircase provides an eye-catching feature. The derelict Cotswold stone barn has been totally transformed and now offers double height spaces that in turn allow the new first floor gallery. And what better way to get to said gallery, than a gorgeous spiral staircase? This staircase is delicate and chic, employing a thin balustrade, which works as an elegant focal point within the home.
This example shows the rear of a 200-year-old wine warehouse that has been lovingly restored and given a second chance at life. The mixed-use building is a great example of how to implement a spiral staircase in a modern setting, without it looking out of place. The stairs lead to and from a rooftop terrace, providing a gorgeous way to ascend and descend between levels. The brushed silver steel works beautifully with the dark black window frames and the white rendered walls, imparting modernity and timelessness.
Here in this second example we take a look at a gorgeous bespoke staircase that has utilised different textures to create an interesting feature within the home. The staircase is a medium oak timber, paired with black powder-coated steel, which resembles wrought iron. The staircase here leads upstairs to the gallery floor, and is not only unique, but provides an exciting way to travel between floors.
Moving on to our fourth spiral staircase design, and we travel to a stunning 18th century barn in the pretty French village of Chenailler Mascheix. Here the dilapidated property has been totally renovated, and within the refurbishment, a floating gallery level has been installed. The spiral staircase was a good option for this area as it allowed a continuity of spaciousness within the living room, and unlike many traditional staircases, didn't impede the view or openness within the area.
If you would like to check out the rest of this project, have a look at our ideabook: The honeypot barn
Now for something completely different! This modern spiral staircase is as much of a feature and an eye-catching sculpture, as it is a functional way to get to the first floor of the home. Replete with a curved form and organic shape, this spiral staircase is interesting, and sure to be a standout feature within any domestic space.
Known as the 'Harry Potter' spiral staircase, this design from Zigzag Design Studio is a truly unique piece. Eccentric and intriguing, the design is Gaudi-esque in its form and structure. Fabricated from solid aluminium, the staircase is outrageously fun, and unbelievably unconventional.
Our final spiral staircase is a custom designed and totally unique piece of furniture. Located within a 700-year-old water mill in the north of Wales, this practical feature is actually a repurposed water wheel that has been reconfigured and remodelled. As the water wheel could not be moved, the architects designed the spiral staircase to work as a feature for the room, and as it works its way around the original central cogs, the occupant is given a stylish view of the structure. Imparting heritage and history into the home, the staircase is full of personality, and uniquely original.