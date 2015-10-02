Elegant and earthy: Natural timber cladding

Timber cladding has always been a popular building material. From the historic and heritage properties built centuries ago, to current and contemporary dwellings, timber-clad homes are timeless. As well as being a practical and sustainable external finish for a new home, timber cladding is also a popular option to give an older dwelling an instant update.
But where to start? With so many different styles and designs on the market, it can be tricky knowing where to begin! Firstly, there is the question of timber. Western red cedar is a common softwood used today. It offers a clean appearance, resists decay, and can have its appearance easily altered with different stains and finishes. Many individuals these days are opting for locally sourced sustainable timbers. These cut down transport costs, support the local economy, and naturally suit their location. Another popular timber is Douglas fir. This is commonly imported from overseas, and can often require protective sealants. Finally, the Scandinavian larch timbers are a stylish and popular choice, offering resilience, as well as a variety of qualities, and cost effective options. These are just the beginning of timbers available as cladding for homes, and the best way to choose is to speak to your architect and local supplier for details.
Once you’ve chosen your timber, you then need to think about the finish. There are numerous ways timber can be clad to a dwelling, including square edge, feather edge, shiplap, or tongue and groove. Each has its own style and design, and will suit a different type of home. If you would like to see some examples, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration before picking the timber cladding for your dwelling.
This fabulous modern home utilises timber cladding to provide a top level of insulation to the upper storey of the dwelling. The timber employed would have begun as a bright hue, but over time the elements such as wind, rain, and sun age the cladding, and give it a weathered appearance. This is particularly popular in both heritage and contemporary properties, but especially those constructed in a modern form or shape. The naturally ageing timber can help a newly built home to match with the existing architectural vernacular, and looks fabulous once it achieves it silver hue.
Utilising different hues of timber can also be a sophisticated solution to creating interest within your property. The dark vertical cladding looks elegant against the timber shades, and works beautifully in creating a stylish and contemporary home.
Here we see a gorgeous home extension that has created a mini jungle retreat in its own backyard. The architects have chosen a rich timber tone for the cladding, and this is continued along the wall, and down the neighbour's fence line. Matched against the white of the internal spaces, and the interesting aluminium frames, the space is unique, timeless, and inviting.
This home is contemporary and unique. If you are looking to incorporate timber cladding in your home, but want something individual, then get a little inspiration from this award winning home by E2 Architecture + Interiors. Vertical dark pieces of timber clad the external spaces, and are pared against the Zen-like water feature. This property is original and eye-catching, adding a gorgeous sense of sophistication to its surroundings.
Timber cladding has many uses, but one popular use is to create contrast in specific spaces of the home. This Cornish holiday residence has employed the timber cladding to the top level of the house, adding interest and style to the new home. It insulates, is recessive, but also works as a beautiful feature for the dwelling.
Taking a look at one final property, we travel to this gorgeous new home in Marlow, on the banks of The Thames. This house has incorporated timber cladding to its entire exterior façade, and in doing so, created a house that appears to blend in with the landscape, while still acting as a stylish statement property.
