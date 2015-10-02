Elegant and earthy: Natural timber cladding

Timber cladding has always been a popular building material. From the historic and heritage properties built centuries ago, to current and contemporary dwellings, timber-clad homes are timeless. As well as being a practical and sustainable external finish for a new home, timber cladding is also a popular option to give an older dwelling an instant update.

But where to start? With so many different styles and designs on the market, it can be tricky knowing where to begin! Firstly, there is the question of timber. Western red cedar is a common softwood used today. It offers a clean appearance, resists decay, and can have its appearance easily altered with different stains and finishes. Many individuals these days are opting for locally sourced sustainable timbers. These cut down transport costs, support the local economy, and naturally suit their location. Another popular timber is Douglas fir. This is commonly imported from overseas, and can often require protective sealants. Finally, the Scandinavian larch timbers are a stylish and popular choice, offering resilience, as well as a variety of qualities, and cost effective options. These are just the beginning of timbers available as cladding for homes, and the best way to choose is to speak to your architect and local supplier for details.

Once you’ve chosen your timber, you then need to think about the finish. There are numerous ways timber can be clad to a dwelling, including square edge, feather edge, shiplap, or tongue and groove. Each has its own style and design, and will suit a different type of home. If you would like to see some examples, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration before picking the timber cladding for your dwelling.