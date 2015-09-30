Let in the light with stylish glass ceilings

Let’s face it folks, there is no point having that sleek, stylish and sophisticated interior space if it is located in a dull, dreary, and downright depressing space. One of the most important factors to consider when building, renovating, or refurbishing a home, is to make sure it has access to a suitable amount of natural light. Natural illumination is a key consideration for homebuyers, as well as those looking to update their domestic spaces. Light not only makes a room or interior area more pleasant to utilise and enjoy, it can make or break the aesthetics of a home. Without light, spaces are dark, unfriendly, and undo all of your styling and decorating work. Moreover, there is an actual scientific link between one’s psychological health, and the amount of light they receive!
So how does one increase lighting within the home? Certain spaces simply exist within awkward nooks and cavernous areas of the house. Glass and atrium style ceilings are here to help. By utilising glass within the ceiling and roof space, one can provide an abundance of illumination without foregoing elegance or panache. Check out the examples below, and consider a glass ceiling for your next home makeover or renovation!
This home is stunning! Replete with a glass roof and floor to ceiling glass walls, the area is spacious, light, and maximises the beautiful sea views. Constructed using panels, the roof creates a beautiful place to watch the stars at night, or the rain during winter. A year-round room, this area is gorgeously furnished, and perfectly exemplifies how to incorporate a glass ceiling or roof into the home.
One of the biggest problems with outdoor dining and entertaining, is that it is only practical during the warmer months of the year. Now that may not be a problem for those living in the Mediterranean, but here in the UK, we are definitely used to a short summer, and a very wet winter! One solution to this problem is a conservatory style garden room. Here in this example we see a stylish sitting area that provides a place to rest, relax, and socialise, all within the comfort of an enclosed space. Using glass, we are able to ensure the walls and ceiling create a sense of spaciousness, and this example shows an area that is practical as well as stylish.
Here in this medieval barn, an ingenious architectural feature has been added to provide illumination and style. Functional as well as beautiful, the new glazed roof provides light to the new, and previously dark interior spaces. Glass has also been incorporated within the home to reflect the roof, and this is seen as balustrades, and railings.
If you would like to see this project in its entirety, check out the ideabook: Maer Barn Bude Cornwall
Sometimes less really is more. And this is the interior to prove that. Unfurnished, yet still beautiful, this newly renovated and extended dwelling utilises a glass ceiling to provide an abundance of natural light to the fresh interior spaces. The colour scheme is white, further emphasising the open airiness of the dwelling, while the glazing gives the individual a clear view of the sky and sun during the day, and the stars at night. Moreover, the glass ceiling has been paired with floor to ceiling glass panels that function as doors to the exterior courtyard, adding style and elegance to the large room.
This home by Lipton Plant Architects is a stunning representation and design of what can be achieved with glass. As we can see, the glazed section of the roof functions as an open ceiling, letting in light, and creating a bold and impressive feature. Unlike other glass ceilings, this also works as a floor for the above exterior space, allowing individuals to walk over the glazing, and peer into the space below. If you are looking for something interesting and unique, then look no further than this outrageous design!