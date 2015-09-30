Let in the light with stylish glass ceilings

Let’s face it folks, there is no point having that sleek, stylish and sophisticated interior space if it is located in a dull, dreary, and downright depressing space. One of the most important factors to consider when building, renovating, or refurbishing a home, is to make sure it has access to a suitable amount of natural light. Natural illumination is a key consideration for homebuyers, as well as those looking to update their domestic spaces. Light not only makes a room or interior area more pleasant to utilise and enjoy, it can make or break the aesthetics of a home. Without light, spaces are dark, unfriendly, and undo all of your styling and decorating work. Moreover, there is an actual scientific link between one’s psychological health, and the amount of light they receive!

So how does one increase lighting within the home? Certain spaces simply exist within awkward nooks and cavernous areas of the house. Glass and atrium style ceilings are here to help. By utilising glass within the ceiling and roof space, one can provide an abundance of illumination without foregoing elegance or panache. Check out the examples below, and consider a glass ceiling for your next home makeover or renovation!