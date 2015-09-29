5 stylish sliding garage doors

Let’s face it, when designing or renovating a new home the interior and actual home structure tend to steal the show. We devote countless hours to deciding the colour of our new front door or the shape of our new chef’s kitchen, but we often neglect some of the easily overlooked external details. Garages, driveways and fences are more often than not fairly low on our decorative list of ‘must-haves’. However, it's these spaces that can easily make or break the aesthetics of your overall residential design.

Today on homify we are taking a look at one particular driveway feature: sliding gates and garage doors. If you need some assistance in choosing a stylish sliding driveway gate to suit your new home, check out the examples, below, and ensure you pick an age-defiant and sophisticated entry.