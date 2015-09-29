5 stylish sliding garage doors

Let’s face it, when designing or renovating a new home the interior and actual home structure tend to steal the show. We devote countless hours to deciding the colour of our new front door or the shape of our new chef’s kitchen, but we often neglect some of the easily overlooked external details. Garages, driveways and fences are more often than not fairly low on our decorative list of ‘must-haves’. However, it's these spaces that can easily make or break the aesthetics of your overall residential design.
Today on homify we are taking a look at one particular driveway feature: sliding gates and garage doors. If you need some assistance in choosing a stylish sliding driveway gate to suit your new home, check out the examples, below, and ensure you pick an age-defiant and sophisticated entry.
When choosing a timber garage door it is important to consider the surrounding aesthetic and streetscape. Are you looking to evoke a response from people that view your home, or are you hoping for something recessive? These questions are important when considering your new driveway or garage door. This example from E2 Architecture + Interiors, is a stylish and impressive design. The timber slats are located in such a sequence that they create a transparent effect. This ensures an amount of privacy, without completely blocking off the street. The stone surround matches the uber-modern home design, and looks impressive with the listed Pagoda residence situated behind.
If it is privacy you seek, then look no further than this stylish garage door. Located against the street, the fencing feels impervious to prying neighbours' eyes. The height of the fence ensures that the home appears to float over the top, while creating a levitation effect. Dark hues have been utilised for the gate and garage doors, and this contrasts beautifully against the light stone of the dwelling.
Garage and driveway gates may not seem like the most exciting part of a home, but they definitely contribute in a big way to the final appearance and aesthetic of your dwelling. Sliding garage doors needn't be boring either, they can add style, panache, and elegance to your home. Here in this example we are taking a look at a sliding garage door that looks graceful, while imparting personality and uniqueness to the property. If you want to create something interesting, why not choose a wrought iron gate that evokes style and design through intricate patterns and shapes?
However, if you would like a garage and driveway entrance that is timeless, age-defiant, and simple, then look no further than this stylish example. Framing the home perfectly, while ensuring it is safe and well-protected, the driveway fence slides to the side, to comfortably allow cars to enter and exit. This home is heritage in its architectural style, and the simple wrought iron gate ensures a sympathetic modern addition, without looking gaudy, or unappealing. Furthermore, the gorgeous dark hue that the fence has been powder coated with, contrasts the home's light features and creates a bold and imposing impression. The sliding ability of this entrance ensures practicality, while the gaps between the poles ensure the view to the home is not hindered.
For something a little different, we are taking a look at a sliding garage door that is incorporated into the property's structure. The dark timber sliding door looks perfect against the grey render, and creates an interesting contrast of colour and texture. As well as providing privacy for the home, the sliding door is serviceable, and a highly practical yet sophisticated option for this new dwelling.
