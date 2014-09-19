As part of increasingly popular trends like upcycling, vintage and flea markets, we’re climbing back up the recurring element of ladders as decorative details in our homes. This practical accessory has been given a whole new life, with a multitude of purposes like storage and decoration—anything you could think of really. Not only unique in appearance, used ladders can find a place in every room. The professionals here at homify, have been inspired by the ladder as a decorative element for completely new and innovative ideas for their interior design projects! Let’s take a closer look at what we mean…