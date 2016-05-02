The House Sitting on the Dock of the Bay

This is an Ideabook that is here to help you realise your dream home. To do so we've picked one of our favourites here on homify so we hope you will like what you're about to see.
You'll soon see how the architects and interior decorators from Canexel have created a consummate modern home on a significant waterfront parcel, distinguished by world class craftsmanship, state of the art technology and natural landscaping.
We recommend you either bookmark this page or grab yourself a notepad and pen because there will definitely be something you'll find inspiring inside this creation.
Scroll down to begin!
Prominent against a breathtaking backdrop of rolling hills and water, this wonderful residence, set on a sprawling acreage, sets a new benchmark for family living.
Perhaps taking a leaf out of the urban design handbook, notice how the long driveway has been positioned centrally in front of the structure, making the house the focus of our attention as the most prominent feature of the landscape. An impressive achievement considering the beauty it's surrounded by.
Beautiful interior details, sprawling living spaces and a genuine family feel establishes this house as one of the special ones. Its generous layout was coordinated to be as open as possible, making for a unique setting for the interior designers to implement their design style.
Sometimes rooms that are grand in size can lack intimacy or even feel a little overbearing. Thankfully this has been avoided by the selection of crucial in-built features and certain decorative items. The island bench top, for example, creates a close setting within the space for cooking.
This kitchen is not only a space for cooking. We can see that a pair of stools have been placed by the bench so family members can sit close and interact with those preparing the meal.
Those slow to rise in the morning would find this bed particularly difficult to leave considering just how snug it looks. There are multiple pillows and layers upon layers of high-quality cotton sheets, which show that the owners of this house take their bedroom comforts seriously.
It's always a good idea to try and introduce nature into the bedroom considering the calming and peaceful qualities that it can bring. We see can see how a vase of roses beside the bed on the side table can be such a valuable addition to a space.
Views of the outside world are able to be enjoyed from the comfort of the home thanks to the creation of a west facing conservatory. The room is framed in glass on three sides, meaning those who dwell within can enjoy panoramic views of the sun setting in the distance.
An ever popular gathering point for the family is the outdoor dining area. The timber picnic bench was a suitable choice for the space since they are very strong and stable and designed to be used in well used areas.
This is the optimal location for the family to spend their weekend considering the assets they have at their disposal and the incredible views on show. The exclusive panorama extends not only to the end of the property but all the way to the ocean beyond, increasing the sense of space and freedom.
The open plan living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind with family and friends or chill out alone with a good book and a glass of wine. The muted tones and soft fabrics make this space a haven for getting a bit of peace and quiet.
This photo shows perfectly how the large windows positioned strategically throughout the home let in so much natural light during the daytime. Even on the cloudiest of days we can still imagine these interiors being perfectly lit.
