The Vintage Flat from a Fairytale

Despite the perception of being a poor and a little rough around the edges, Berlin is teeming with historic apartment buildings that rival the beauty of those found in any other European city. These flats are an enduring feature of the city having survived conflict, occupation and even a drastic modification policy under socialism.
These historic flats are always in demand as new arrivals are drawn to their charm and old world appeal. However, the owners and renters of these flats have little to no interest in giving them up for obvious reasons.
The project we're to explore in this Ideabook reveals how flat owners in Berlin are doing up their pads in a respectful way that ensures the longevity and ongoing prosperity of these valuable landmarks.
Designed by a pair from Carlo Berlin Architecture & Interior Design, the flat’s stunning makeover was determined by the desire of the homeowner to preserve the original elements of the interior to the best possible extent. These existing features will provide the style basis for the new range of décor, accessories and artwork to work from.
Notice how the new décor plays off the history of the building in a fun and exciting way. The first image reveals straight away how each style would complement the other in an effortless fashion. Though there is a classic look to the overall style, we can see that there are many influences at play within the space.
The sheer size of the flat becomes obvious in the next image as we find ourselves in the grand sitting room. The space leads naturally onto a balcony or perhaps a courtyard garden, thanks to the pair of double doors.
Though you may be thinking that a flat of this size is out of reach for most Berliners but this is not true at all. Visitors to Berlin are often left in awe of the grandness of the average flat in the city. In comparison, they make most London flats look like Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs!
Large windows help to fashion a light-filled environment through the entire flat. Lighter tones for the wallpaper and painted surfaces were preferred to further emphasise the perception of light.
In this image we find our way inside what looks to be the dining room. The kitchen dresser donning a cream shade steals the show in the space thanks to its vintage quality and the way the owners have placed their crockery and other ornaments inside.
Modern timber finishes and metallic elements usher in an unmistakable industrial flavour inside the new kitchen, which is formed between the sitting and dining rooms.
The kitchen looks to be the only space where space isn't at a premium. With the obvious lack of space being a minor hindrance, the experts have done a terrific job in creating a fully functioning kitchen that fits within its dimensions perfectly. Clearly, having the working surfaces, cupboards and appliances on both sides of the kitchen was the key to the style and functionality of the space.
The décor style inside the children's bedroom is super cosy thanks to the antique and homely accessories.The room is packed cleverly with all sorts of toys and other items that the little ones and their friends will love.
This could prove to be a smart move by the parents since the children can remain entertained when guests are over, leaving the adults to entertain amongst themselves.
Sometimes it's best to keep it simple and neutral in the bathroom and we see that Carlo Berlin Architecture & Interior Design have done exactly that. Neutral bathrooms, such as the one pictured, evoke a sense maturity, cleanliness and sophistication.
But that's not to say that there aren't interesting design ascents within the space. Quite the opposite, in fact! Of special interest are the retro stand alone tub and that quirky mirror stood in line of sight from those soaking in the bath.
Last but certainly not the least, the master bedroom concludes this Ideabook in beautiful fashion.
We love how the décor and arrangement inside the room utilises the structure of the building so very well. Have you ever slept in a bedroom that boasts a greater sense of space than the one here? We're definitely jealous if you have!
