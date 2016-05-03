The Vintage Flat from a Fairytale

Despite the perception of being a poor and a little rough around the edges, Berlin is teeming with historic apartment buildings that rival the beauty of those found in any other European city. These flats are an enduring feature of the city having survived conflict, occupation and even a drastic modification policy under socialism.

These historic flats are always in demand as new arrivals are drawn to their charm and old world appeal. However, the owners and renters of these flats have little to no interest in giving them up for obvious reasons.

The project we're to explore in this Ideabook reveals how flat owners in Berlin are doing up their pads in a respectful way that ensures the longevity and ongoing prosperity of these valuable landmarks.

Let's get started!