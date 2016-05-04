The New Build that the Neighbourhood is Watching

Today we're taking a tour around an environmentally friendly and beautifully designed property from Danhaus Home Builders. This modern, prefabricated house boasts large, open plan spaces that are perfect for family life and social living.
The interior architecture of the home is sleek and contemporary yet, as you will see, this is a vibrant and welcoming space packed with personality. Combining the best of creative design and low-cost, energy saving solutions, this house is not only aesthetically pleasing but also extremely practical. What more could you want from your forever family home?
Let's take a closer look…
The exterior of the property incorporates classic design elements, such as elegant brickwork and a slate roof, but at no point does it come across as just another house on the block. The modern windows with bold frames, yellow detailing below the roof and the Japanese-inspired garden, are all noteworthy features with a distinctly modern feel.
We can tell from the exterior that the interior boasts high ceilings and plenty of natural light for the lucky occupants to enjoy.
The first peek inside the home reveals a warm and welcoming open plan space with well-defined areas that manage to be both airy and comfortable. A summery colour palette of golden yellows and fresh blues give the area a Mediterranean vibe, which might not be quite what you were expecting from a Scandinavian home.
Nevertheless, the quirky lighting and light wooden furnishings introduce a touch of contemporary Scandi style to the living area, which continues through to the dining room.
The eye is instantly drawn to the beautiful pine dining set, centred in the room and illuminated by the cool, contemporary lighting, above. This open plan area is ideal for dinner parties and big family breakfasts. With views to the living area and out to the garden via the floor-to-ceiling sliding patio doors, it feels like the heart of the home.
The abundance of light wooden furnishings is what gives this area a distinctive Scandinavian feel and this is further enhanced by the unique woodburner located against the rear partition wall. An unusual but stylish addition!
The ergonomic kitchen steals the show with its innovative décor that features bright and colourful accents amongst finishes of stylish modernity.
The first thing we take notice of is the feature wall at the rear of the room, which features an idealistic beach setting that was custom-crafted at the request of the owners. The timber woodwork continues the natural scene established by the print with the whole space looking and feeing light and fresh.
The soft fabrics and a mix of muted and natural tones make this bedroom a tranquil space for the night's rest. From this angle we gain a revealing view of the home, which gives us a greater understanding of how the spaces in this home connect with one another.
This bedroom connects directly to the garden via patio doors. But those about to head to bed need not worry about privacy since there are full length curtains waiting to be slid across when needed.
The bathroom should always be a place to relax and rejuvenate. Danhaus Home Builders have designed this bathroom to offer exactly that. It would be easy to waste away a few hours in the evening while soaking in the massive spa bath, which takes up so much floorspace in the room.
We love how the navy tiles that wrap around the spa bring both colour and interest to the space while also adding to the relaxing atmosphere.
For another new build full of edgy and modern design, check out: The Bold Statement House.