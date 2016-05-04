The New Build that the Neighbourhood is Watching

Today we're taking a tour around an environmentally friendly and beautifully designed property from Danhaus Home Builders. This modern, prefabricated house boasts large, open plan spaces that are perfect for family life and social living.

The interior architecture of the home is sleek and contemporary yet, as you will see, this is a vibrant and welcoming space packed with personality. Combining the best of creative design and low-cost, energy saving solutions, this house is not only aesthetically pleasing but also extremely practical. What more could you want from your forever family home?

Let's take a closer look…