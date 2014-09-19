Indoor party ideas

If you want to throw a dinner party, of course you need to know how to cook! It does not have to be a four-course Michelin star dining experience, but rather, wholesome, hearty food to keep your guests warm and cosy. Especially when inviting a large number of guests, it is important to prepare enough food to ensure everybody stays full, and to prepare food well ahead of time, to avoid those all to often last minute scrambles. A dinner party should be a pleasant experience for guests and hosts alike, so leave yourself enough time to comfortably prepare dishes. Of course, you could also ask your guests to all contribute a dish, which is a great idea if your party will be an international affair, allowing those attending to showcase the flavours and specialties from their own cultures.

Fundamental to any party, is to provide enough space for guests to be seated and eat comfortably. Shown here is a great space for entertaining, with a large dining table suitable for up to ten guests to be easily entertained. A great feature of this kitchen / dining space is that it is all in one room, allowing the chef to not feel like he or she is being left out of the party when preparing food or drinks.