Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Staircase Ideas and designs for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

If you think stairs are all the same then you've come to the right place to be re-educated. A key architectural feature in a lot of design, we think there is a lot of scope for making stairs a little more exciting, dynamic and beautiful so have pulled together some of our favourite examples to showcase.

If you were imagining just a bog standard set of wooden stairs for your home, hold fire just long enough to read this Ideabook. You might be surprised by not only some of the designs out there, but also the materials being used. While an illuminated glass staircase might not be the first choice for everyone, we feel confident that we will have something here to inspire you to think a little more outside the box. 

Let's take a walk up some magical stairs…

1. Fishy design

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank Diapo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Diapo

Helical glass staircase around giant fish tank

Diapo
Diapo
Diapo

How incredible is this staircase? As much an artistic installation as a functioning piece of architecture, this helical glass staircase around giant fish tank quite literally takes stair design to the next level.

2. Glass gorgeousness

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

The staircase experts at Railing London have created something of a masterpiece here, which they describe as, A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass. Lack of balustrade accentuates the illusion of floating in the air.

Just look at how amazing this floating glass installation is. And coupled with a lit handrail? Wow! We hope you have a good head for heights though as blink and you could forget you are actually walking on them.

3. Nothing to hide

Primrose Hill - modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles White
homify

Primrose Hill—modern luxury kitchen featuring Porcel-Thin polished white 120x60cm porcelain tiles

homify
homify
homify

This impressive tile and glass staircase is bathed in natural light by the magnificent full-height glazing features. Impressive is right, though we think the design team could stand to blow their own trumpet a lot more.

We always love architectural features that have sought to stay as honest as possible, with little to none of the support structures hidden. 

This staircase proves that function and fashion can go hand in hand!

4. Paint it black

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Leading up to a fantastic mezzanine floor, this spiral staircase proves that certain design styles are here to stay. 

The combination of pale natural wood with painted black metal looks incredible, managing to perfectly connect the new floor (a modern touch) to the rest of what is clearly a heritage home.

Plus, let's just be honest and say we all love a spiral staircase, as they have such a sense of fun and whimsy about them!

5. Variation on a theme

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

When you have a home that features a lot of glazing it can be difficult to align the rest of the structural elements. You don't want anything too opaque or blocky as that will cut through the beautiful airy feel you're striving for. We think this is a great example of how you can make it work.

A semi-industrial style of staircase, the addition of a glass safety rail makes easy work of acclimatising the stairs with where they lead to and, by keeping the structure simple, there is almost an art gallery feel to this lovely area.

6. Cubist dream

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole, Dorset

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

With cubist themes running throughout this house it was only natural that the stairs would also follow suit. 

While the layout of the stairs might not be hugely unusual, it's the inclusion of integral lighting that really sets them apart. A fabulous feature that will add warmth and lighting to the house in the evening, we think this is so funky and modern.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Go a little grand

Luxury Staircase, Haldane UK Haldane UK Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Haldane UK

Luxury Staircase

Haldane UK
Haldane UK
Haldane UK

The sweeping staircases of old that we'd all see in films seem to have gone a little out of fashion, but this modern take on a classic theme really hits all the right notes for us. We can already picture ourselves sashaying down, wearing something fabulous!

As far as hallways go, this one is something very special and it's all down to the elegant curve and large stature of the stairs. That dark wood is also incredible, offering the perfect contrast against sharp white.

8. Multipurpose brilliance

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets., Buscott Woodworking Buscott Woodworking Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Buscott Woodworking

Traditional Cut String painted staircase with an Oak Handrail and carved Brackets.

Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking
Buscott Woodworking

While these stairs are very pretty, complete with period balustrades, it's the use of the under-stairs area as integrated hallway storage that really made us stop and say wow.

Not only does this look great but just imagine what incredibly useful storage this would offer in a busy family home. Beauty and brains in the best possible way!

9. A feature not just a function

Mermaids - A home by the sea, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
Trewin Design Architects

Mermaids—A home by the sea

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

As we've already said, there can be a tendency to regard stairs as simply functional items that allow you to access higher floors in your home. Or you can choose to celebrate them by installing and decorating the surrounding area in a way that will showcase them to their best.

This stunning stairway lead up has sought to make the stairs themselves the star of the show with a gorgeous gallery wall, which makes the whole scene a real eye-catcher. 

We might add a vibrant stair runner too though, just to add even more pizzazz!

10. Shed some light

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

We loved the other lit staircase so much that we went on the hunt for others and this one caught our eye. Set off from the wall just enough, the lighting runs the full height of the staircase, making it not only a beautiful feature but also one with safety in mind. 

Added to a period home, the modernity of the lit staircase doesn't look jarring thanks to simple stairs made from natural wood and we think this gentle but effective installation is great!

For more staircase inspiration, why not take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish Stairs For Small Spaces.

An Elderly Couple's Idyllic Modern Home
Comment below and let us know which you liked best!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks