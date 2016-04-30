Staircase Ideas and designs for your home

If you think stairs are all the same then you've come to the right place to be re-educated. A key architectural feature in a lot of design, we think there is a lot of scope for making stairs a little more exciting, dynamic and beautiful so have pulled together some of our favourite examples to showcase.
If you were imagining just a bog standard set of wooden stairs for your home, hold fire just long enough to read this Ideabook. You might be surprised by not only some of the designs out there, but also the materials being used. While an illuminated glass staircase might not be the first choice for everyone, we feel confident that we will have something here to inspire you to think a little more outside the box.
Let's take a walk up some magical stairs…
How incredible is this staircase? As much an artistic installation as a functioning piece of architecture, this helical glass staircase around giant fish tank quite literally takes stair design to the next level.
The staircase experts at Railing London have created something of a masterpiece here, which they describe as,
A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass. Lack of balustrade accentuates the illusion of floating in the air.
Just look at how amazing this floating glass installation is. And coupled with a lit handrail? Wow! We hope you have a good head for heights though as blink and you could forget you are actually walking on them.
This impressive tile and glass staircase is bathed in natural light by the magnificent full-height glazing features. Impressive is right, though we think the design team could stand to blow their own trumpet a lot more.
We always love architectural features that have sought to stay as honest as possible, with little to none of the support structures hidden.
This staircase proves that function and fashion can go hand in hand!
Leading up to a fantastic mezzanine floor, this spiral staircase proves that certain design styles are here to stay.
The combination of pale natural wood with painted black metal looks incredible, managing to perfectly connect the new floor (a modern touch) to the rest of what is clearly a heritage home.
Plus, let's just be honest and say we all love a spiral staircase, as they have such a sense of fun and whimsy about them!
When you have a home that features a lot of glazing it can be difficult to align the rest of the structural elements. You don't want anything too opaque or blocky as that will cut through the beautiful airy feel you're striving for. We think this is a great example of how you can make it work.
A semi-industrial style of staircase, the addition of a glass safety rail makes easy work of acclimatising the stairs with where they lead to and, by keeping the structure simple, there is almost an art gallery feel to this lovely area.
With cubist themes running throughout this house it was only natural that the stairs would also follow suit.
While the layout of the stairs might not be hugely unusual, it's the inclusion of integral lighting that really sets them apart. A fabulous feature that will add warmth and lighting to the house in the evening, we think this is so funky and modern.
The sweeping staircases of old that we'd all see in films seem to have gone a little out of fashion, but this modern take on a classic theme really hits all the right notes for us. We can already picture ourselves sashaying down, wearing something fabulous!
As far as hallways go, this one is something very special and it's all down to the elegant curve and large stature of the stairs. That dark wood is also incredible, offering the perfect contrast against sharp white.
While these stairs are very pretty, complete with period balustrades, it's the use of the under-stairs area as integrated hallway storage that really made us stop and say wow.
Not only does this look great but just imagine what incredibly useful storage this would offer in a busy family home. Beauty and brains in the best possible way!
As we've already said, there can be a tendency to regard stairs as simply functional items that allow you to access higher floors in your home. Or you can choose to celebrate them by installing and decorating the surrounding area in a way that will showcase them to their best.
This stunning stairway lead up has sought to make the stairs themselves the star of the show with a gorgeous gallery wall, which makes the whole scene a real eye-catcher.
We might add a vibrant stair runner too though, just to add even more pizzazz!
We loved the other lit staircase so much that we went on the hunt for others and this one caught our eye. Set off from the wall just enough, the lighting runs the full height of the staircase, making it not only a beautiful feature but also one with safety in mind.
Added to a period home, the modernity of the lit staircase doesn't look jarring thanks to simple stairs made from natural wood and we think this gentle but effective installation is great!
For more staircase inspiration, why not take a look at this Ideabook: Stylish Stairs For Small Spaces.