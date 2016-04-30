Staircase Ideas and designs for your home

If you think stairs are all the same then you've come to the right place to be re-educated. A key architectural feature in a lot of design, we think there is a lot of scope for making stairs a little more exciting, dynamic and beautiful so have pulled together some of our favourite examples to showcase.

If you were imagining just a bog standard set of wooden stairs for your home, hold fire just long enough to read this Ideabook. You might be surprised by not only some of the designs out there, but also the materials being used. While an illuminated glass staircase might not be the first choice for everyone, we feel confident that we will have something here to inspire you to think a little more outside the box.

Let's take a walk up some magical stairs…