Before and After: Extreme House Transformations

We all like a bit of 'car crash' television, don't we? So what better way to enjoy a little 'so bad you can't look away' entertainment than with some extreme home makeovers? We know you'll be shocked at how awful some of these properties were ahead of their transformations!
From drab to fab, these homes have been totally overhauled and are almost entirely unrecognisable from their previous incarnations.Let's take a look and see if you enjoy the show!
A bit dull and boring but not hugely offensive on the eye, this home was ripe for a revamp and we think the very neutral background and detached setting is the ideal locale for a transformation. If nothing else, this is a great blank canvas but the question is, what will be painted on it?
This is one of those transformations that really isn't recognisable at all but we are loving the super modern replacement structure that has sprung up. The monochrome façade works wonders for adding some style and we think this house makes the most of the amazing grounds. All that's missing is a pool!
We are a little depressed by how many sad looking houses there are out there but at least they are being renovated to look amazing.
This house, in particular, benefits from a wonderful setting but some decidedly less than beautiful architecture undermines the potential for greatness. What a shame!
Stefan Schäefer Architects have managed an absolute miracle and have replaced a dull, very ordinary but dated home with this triumph of modern style and design. Looking almost like something from a game of Tetris, we love the use of dramatic façade contrasts to really make this home stand out.
We are always huge fans of beautiful rustic homes that have sought to stay true to their roots so, while this home looks a little grubby and shabby at the edges, we hope nothing was done to change the style and shape of the building itself. What a treat to have an outbuilding, too.
This is a renovation that we can really get on board with. It's great to see that the unique and pretty shape of the house was appreciated enough to be kept and thanks to some pressure washing of the roof tiles, some crisp render on the walls and reintroduction of period correct shutters, this is more than just a house, it really is a stunning home.
When terrace houses go bad, they can go really bad. An unsympathetic front porch extension is the main bugbear here as it has totally undermined the inherent charm of properties such as this one.
Terraces, in their many guises, normally look like a cohesive row of homes but this just looks like a house that has suffered at the hands of amateur design. What is with the brown colour scheme?
What a huge difference simply adding a second floor to the extension has made! Suddenly this house looks modern, chic and very pretty indeed, finished in a baby blue and white colour scheme.
This wouldn't be out of place in any seaside town and has a stunning calm quality to it. We don't like having favourites but this will be hard to beat!
If you were asked to picture a house that older generations might live in, we are willing to bet that something like this would enter your mind. The drab colours, tatty awning and bizarre side extension are all really confusing us but, being such a traditional build, what can really be done to change this up enough?
Well, we weren't expecting this, were you? By adding a large and unusual modernist extension to the house, the entire feel and styling has been altered. Gone is the 'granny annexe' vibe and it has been succinctly replaced with an ultra cool and intensely stylish building that has sought to use every shape possible in the design.
We don't quite know what to make of this example but we know we love it and can only imagine what amazing extra space has been created inside.
