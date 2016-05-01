6 bright sunshade ideas that would light up your garden

The sun is shining, the day is glorious and you realise this isn't a drill. Summer is finally here! It's a great moment when you know you can crack out your shorts and say goodbye to all your jumpers for a few weeks but don't forget to think about your health and how you can protect it while enjoying the warmer weather in your garden.
Sunbathing is all very well but at some point you'll need to get in the shade. We think this is a great excuse for purchasing a stunning garden addition, but what will you choose? From awnings to parasols, there is something for everyone so grab your flip flops and come for a walk through our favourite garden shade options.
We know this isn't actually a pop-up tent but we love the shapes and lines that are reminiscent of circus tents! As far as a perfunctory item, such as garden shade, goes, this one is fantastically decorative and makes a big style impact.
Aeronautec have gone above and beyond with this design, tapping into the need for covered areas in a family garden but without negating style and impact for the privilege. Amazing!
We don't know what to call this wonderful little garden shade but, regardless of moniker, we are utterly in love with it and its unusual appearance. As part of a private garden utopia, this really would be a fantastically luxurious little spot to enjoy.
We can imagine a structure like this being the perfect way to encourage young family members to get out of the sun for regular periods of shady respite.
Once a very popular addition to homes in the UK, awnings went out of style for a little while but thanks to some fabulous imagination and a plethora of new colours and patterns on offer, they are back with a bang and we can see why. They are so versatile!
Constantly attached to your home, you can choose to have them in operation or not simply by unfolding or hiding them away. What a genius way to enjoy some garden shade without the permanence of a huge or imposing structure.
Fast becoming a regular feature in gardens throughout the UK, pergolas are a wonderful addition that add practicality, style and value all in one hit. The best part is that whatever style of home you have there will be a perfect pergola for you.
We love this metal version with a slatted, covered roof that allows for rain cover without totally blocking out the sun. In fact, this would be a great spot to retire to for some food after a morning of sunbathing. Barbecue, anyone?
Call us hippies but we are always keen to try and embrace green initiatives wherever possible and when they look as good as they function, can you blame us? Why sacrifice a little sustainability when you can enjoy just as much style?
This natural wood structure has been completed with a living roof and when you need some garden shade we don't think you will find many things better than this. Perfect for keen gardeners, you could even add some hanging baskets and grow some strawberries so you can enjoy a snack.
A timeless classic, parasols will always be a consideration when trying to hone in on the perfect garden shade. We have to admit that we are really enjoying the cantilevered, almost industrial large versions that are available now but, equally, traditional wooden ones with a neutral fabric cover will always look timeless and gorgeous.
If you have a very structured and traditional English country garden, a parasol might still be your best bet for seamless integration.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Perfecting Your Patio! Your patio might need a spruce to look good enough for your new shade.