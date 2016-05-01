Before and After: Disused Roof to Terrace Oasis

We really must be gearing up for warmer weather as we can't stop looking at stunning terraces for inspiration. We're picturing all manner of barbecues and wonderful summer gatherings and what better excuse can there be for revamping a terrace than a super party on the horizon?

Today's project takes a blank canvas of a terrace and turns it into a stellar gathering spot with countless little innovative touches and pretty nuances. If you've been meaning to transform your terrace, come take a look at this beautiful outdoor spot and see if you are inspired to get going!