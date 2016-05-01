Before and After: Disused Roof to Terrace Oasis

We really must be gearing up for warmer weather as we can't stop looking at stunning terraces for inspiration. We're picturing all manner of barbecues and wonderful summer gatherings and what better excuse can there be for revamping a terrace than a super party on the horizon?
Today's project takes a blank canvas of a terrace and turns it into a stellar gathering spot with countless little innovative touches and pretty nuances. If you've been meaning to transform your terrace, come take a look at this beautiful outdoor spot and see if you are inspired to get going!
MyHomeDesign must have been beside themselves when they were presented with this beautiful terrace that is already in great condition. Just imagine being given this and carte blanche to do whatever you thought would look best, with the only mandate being that it has to be good for socialising. It's the dream!
Acting as a natural sun trap, we can imagine that when decorated with the trajectory of the sun in mind, it will make for an incredible spot.
What a beautiful oasis of warm wood and life-giving greenery! The terracotta tiles that used to totally overshadow this space have now been effortlessly wiped from our memories and, while they didn't look all that terrible, in comparison to this fabulous design scheme they were a bit outdated.
Potted plants and parasols; do terraces get any lovelier than this one?
We love it when design teams take the time to actually invest in a space by making it stand out. Anyone could, in theory, create a lovely terrace for enjoying food on but how many people would actually look into unique garden shades to add in?
We love these floating panels that offer shade when you need it but still allow the sunlight to trickle through as well. This installation really raised the game here, don't you think?
As much as we always love al fresco dining, we have to admit that when it comes to a romantic dinner for two, it's always nice to be able to snuggle in a little closer and this dining corner makes that a piece of cake.
Bringing garden elements into play at every turn, with potted trees and a pretty table centrepiece, this terrace never lets you forget that this is a cosy outdoor space. Can we take a minute to appreciate that view as well please? Dreamy!
We love taking in a project from a number of angles and from here you can appreciate how beautifully all the dark rattan furniture looks in contrast with with cream painted brickwork of the house. You can also really see just what a limp revamp this would have been without all the plants.
The perfect alternative to a traditional garden, we love this terrace and what it brings to an urban home. We're just waiting for an invitation to dinner…
For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Belgravia Roof Terrace. Prepare to feel envy like never before!