The Truly Different Cornish Beach House

Cornwall really knows where gorgeous beach houses are at and are consistently amazing us with some of the new buildings that are springing up. Taking advantage of the stunning location, these houses are not only beautiful but also offer off-the-scale amounts of luxury and relaxation. Don't believe us? Just you wait!

’Tregoose was designed to be in-keeping and sympathetic to surrounding properties. The property's living spaces are located on the first floor, which features a large full gable window in order to maximise the stunning views of the Cornish coast and sea. The glazed balcony that extends from the living area is oriented to take advantage of these views while still maintaining the privacy for neighbouring properties.’

Someone should tell The Bazeley Partnership that there is no need for modesty here and that this is yet another amazing property that they have spearheaded.

Enough talk, let's have a look!