The Truly Different Cornish Beach House

Cornwall really knows where gorgeous beach houses are at and are consistently amazing us with some of the new buildings that are springing up. Taking advantage of the stunning location, these houses are not only beautiful but also offer off-the-scale amounts of luxury and relaxation. Don't believe us? Just you wait!
’Tregoose was designed to be in-keeping and sympathetic to surrounding properties. The property's living spaces are located on the first floor, which features a large full gable window in order to maximise the stunning views of the Cornish coast and sea. The glazed balcony that extends from the living area is oriented to take advantage of these views while still maintaining the privacy for neighbouring properties.’
Someone should tell The Bazeley Partnership that there is no need for modesty here and that this is yet another amazing property that they have spearheaded.
Enough talk, let's have a look!
If this is a house that is sympathetic to the styling of neighbouring properties then we live in the wrong area. What an incredible façade this is and it gives such a big hint as to the levels of quality and luxe that will be found inside the house.
Sweeping white exterior walls, grey slate tiles and eye-catching glazing solutions are all contributing to this being an incredible looking home that is most definitely worthy of a closer look.
If a luxury home is what you want, you can't afford to cut corners with the interior and there have been no half measures taken in this phenomenal home. When you consider that this is the kitchen you know that there will be many more amazing touches to come.
With a large window filling the space with sunlight, a great slab of marble being utilised as the worktop and a stylish glass splashback all in place, this is more than just a functional area. It's a dream spot for any budding cooks!
Panning round from the amazing kitchen, we can now drink in the gloriousness of the entire open plan first floor that neatly encompasses not only the kitchen but also a dining area and not one, but two cosy living room sections.
Eclectic décor really helps to bring this space to life but it's the full gable window that steals the show. Offering incomparable views and drenching the whole floor in a gargantuan amount of sunlight, this space is nothing short of astounding.
Can you imagine how fabulous it must be to unwind and slip into a bedroom this cool, calm and tranquil after a hard day at work? We dream of something like this but it's no surprise to us that this room is as lovely as it is. We've seen the open plan floor, after all.
Keeping the space a little more bijou, more bedrooms have been included and really, when you have an open plan floor that caters to your every whim, you wouldn't need anything grander than this, would you? Again enjoying stunning views, even this smaller room is huge in style.
While many of us may see the bathroom as a purely functional room, leading to us getting in and getting out as soon as we have completed our daily ablutions, this is a space more geared towards a languid and relaxed approach.
That huge shower is absolutely amazing and the contrast of materials in this space are utterly astounding. It feels high-end, luxurious and fresh all at the same time. We don't think you'd ever be able to take a 'quick shower' here!
In a house that has everything and looks amazing, what could you possibly add to improve it? How about a delightful little private outbuilding, complete with a terrace that is perfect for al fresco dining? Surfing fans would love this as it offers the perfect location for storing boards and equipment, out of the house and within easy reach for catching waves before work.
We are truly astonished at everything that has been included in this house and, given that it was a replacement for a demolished bungalow, we feel sure that none of the neighbours had any complaints when this was erected.
For more Cornish inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Beachfront Beauty. You'll love the amazing glazing!