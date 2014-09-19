10 great feature wall ideas

A feature wall is a great way to inject life into a room, without needing to renovate the whole space entirely. A little splash of colour, some photos, prints, wall hangings, shelving, or even stripping the wall back to its original form are all a great way to add that special something to a room, without breaking the bank.

The options for a feature wall are endless, and as you will see, a feature wall can be as big or small as you like, and sometimes does not have to feature much at all to make a bold statement.

So if you've been contemplating a feature for a while, and are not sure where to start, check out these 10 great feature wall examples. From minimal to bold and bright, a feature wall always does the trick!