10 great feature wall ideas

A feature wall is a great way to inject life into a room, without needing to renovate the whole space entirely. A little splash of colour, some photos, prints, wall hangings, shelving, or even stripping the wall back to its original form are all a great way to add that special something to a room, without breaking the bank.
The options for a feature wall are endless, and as you will see, a feature wall can be as big or small as you like, and sometimes does not have to feature much at all to make a bold statement.
So if you've been contemplating a feature for a while, and are not sure where to start, check out these 10 great feature wall examples. From minimal to bold and bright, a feature wall always does the trick!
Hanging irregular, misshaped frames together on a white wall is common practice in interior design these days, and for good reason. No two walls will ever look the same, reflecting the individuality of every home. Often pictures set together in this way are not designed to be viewed individually, but as one big wall piece. In this living room, we see only black frames used, and all roughly the same size. An effect just as eye-catching can be created using any size and any shape of frame. Different coloured frame combinations, and framed subject variations work just as well as going for the same theme throughout. There is no need to go out and buy new frames and prints or photos, try making a feature wall with what you already have. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Hanging prints is also a common, effective, and affordable way to brighten up your home. Prints like the large ones pictured are paired together perfectly, matching the style of this home and adding life to an otherwise dull wall.
Adding some contrasting wallpaper is also a common technique to create a feature wall. This too is cost effective, and the possibilities are limitless. As you can see, a feature wall does not always have to be the largest wall in the room, or even the first wall you see when you walk into a room. The beautiful red wine hue of this wall has been styled with a black sculpture, drawing attention to a corner of the home that would have otherwise been bypassed.
One of the more traditional ways to brighten up a space is to add a bold colour to one wall of the room. This simple and effective technique instantly adds life to any space. As seen in this particular kitchen, the splashback has been painted a bright orange, in stark contrast to the clean white walls and cupboards surrounding it. By picking a colour at the other end of the colour wheel, you will instantly transform the room, and give a once overlooked wall the attention it deserves.
What better way to accentuate a wall surrounded by shades of beige and off-white, then to paint it jet black. Monochrome is in, and this perfect bathroom example displays why. The feature piece of the bathroom is the pearl white bathtub, placed against the stark contrast of the black wall behind. The modern bathroom has been styled with an amazing 20th century chandelier, to add a touch of history to what is the most modern of 21st century bathrooms.
Simplicity can be a bold statement. All that has been done to this wall, is well, nothing. The exposed wall in this warehouse conversion home has been stripped back to its original form, adding texture to the room, combining perfectly with the timber flooring, white wall and stainless steel appliances. Notice here no splashback has been placed behind the cooker, so as to not take away from the statement this wall is there to make.
In today's design world, less is often more. All it may take is adding something simple to a plain wall, to draw instant attention to it. In this photo, a set of painted white deer antlers have been hung under a gallery-style LED light, to put the antlers in the spotlight. The matching white of the painted antlers, perfectly match the clean white walls and white furniture it is married with.
The bedroom is often a room chosen to have a feature wall. You spend roughly a third of your day in bed, so why not really make your bedroom yours and add a feature wall that expresses everything about you. The lovely use of complementing earthy colours used here, marries well with the grey tones of the floor and walls, and perfectly styled bed.
The advances in digital prints in recent years mean developing a print as large and individual as this is as easy as ever.
Surely everybody dreams of having a home library? With such an amazing collection of reading material as this, why not put it on show for all to see? With the ever increasing use of the internet and technology as a source of information and entertainment, the art of reading may be seen as slowly dying out. With such a large collection of books as this, it would only seem fair to put them on show, and make a feature wall out of their beauty.
Remember, a feature wall is all about you. There is no right or wrong with a feature wall, as they come as wide and varied as we do. A feature wall that kids can interact with is a great way for them to get creative when the weather wont allow them to be outside. Let their minds wander and creative juices flow, allowing their brains to develop around something other than a computer screen. A chalkboard wall is a cost-effective way to keep the kids entertained. All it takes is a lick of chalkboard paint to turn an otherwise unnoticed corner of the house into a fun space the kids will love.