Welcoming guests to your home involves a little more than smiling and offering drinks. All the friendliness in the world won’t make up for a dirty home with foul smells and smudged surfaces.

Now, we understand that you may do your best to ensure your home is relatively spotless, but even with your best intentions, a little dirt and grime may still creep in on occasion. Have you ever considered that your cleaning technique may not be the best solution?

To help you through this trying time, homify has drawn up a list of seven household elements that require the occasional cleaning, yet may have been cleaned the wrong way all along!