11 eye-opening ways to make your bedroom super cosy

“Night, night; sleep tight”. Fat chance of that happening if your dozing hours are taking place in a cluttered and untidy space. But “untidy” can involve much more than dirt and grime.

Mismatched furniture, bed linen past their golden years, paint peeling from the walls… all of these, and more, are more likely to produce nightmares instead of sweet dreams! Throw in some less-than-decent lighting and ugly floors, and you have a sleeping space that is closer to a torture chamber than a slumber zone.

How do you make a bedroom (whether for yourself or your guest) seem cosy? What elements (whether furniture or décor) do you add to make it inviting and charming?

We’re so glad you asked, as we have a list of items you can consider to turn that ordinary bedroom into a stunning oasis of relaxation.