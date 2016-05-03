Easy peasey improvements for your small bedroom

Stuck with a small bedroom? Cheer up, as your life, contrary to popular belief, is not over.

All that is needed is some creative thinking and clever planning to transform that small bedroom into a stunner of a sleeping space. And we’re not talking about ringing up a contractor to come break out a wall or two.

Small and smart tricks, like clever use of colours and furniture, is all that is required from your side. Fixtures, accessories and décor can all play together to give that tiny space a big attitude!

So, before we relish in our sweet dreams, let’s see what can be done with these small bedroom ideas!