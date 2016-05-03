Easy peasey improvements for your small bedroom

Stuck with a small bedroom? Cheer up, as your life, contrary to popular belief, is not over.
All that is needed is some creative thinking and clever planning to transform that small bedroom into a stunner of a sleeping space. And we’re not talking about ringing up a contractor to come break out a wall or two.
Small and smart tricks, like clever use of colours and furniture, is all that is required from your side. Fixtures, accessories and décor can all play together to give that tiny space a big attitude!
So, before we relish in our sweet dreams, let’s see what can be done with these small bedroom ideas!
A wall that displays a crisp white colour is a magnet for light. Every bit of natural light that creeps into that room will hit the wall and reflect most splendidly. It will go a long way in making the room not only brighter, but seem bigger as well.
But with white walls we usually run the risk of making a room look bland and clinical – not really the ambience you want for relaxation, is it? So, opt for a good old-fashioned contrast of colours, and since black and white have always been the coolest couple in the world of colours, your white wall can only benefit from a bit of dark decadence added to the mix.
Miroarchitetti most definitely agree, as they use the white-and-black contrasting with perfection: light fixtures, scatter cushions, and pattern all display a delicious darkness that become even more striking against that snow-white wall.
We live in a multi-coloured world, so fortunately our colour choices exceed far beyond mere black and white. And, thankfully, white is not the only tone that can reflect a good dose of sunlight.
Creams, beige, greys, and off-whites all do a remarkable job at playing with the light. Neutral colours, and earth- and metal tones are all quite popular among interior designers, and for good reason. And we’re not just talking about wall options.
A light timber for the flooring can also result in natural light skipping all over the place, doing quite an effective job at making a room seem big and airy.
A small bedroom can benefit greatly from light colours, but they’re not our only option. Lighten it up and bring in more visual space by using transparent materials, such as glass or see-though plastic. As you can literally see through them, furniture in these materials takes up very little space visually and works well in both modern and classic interiors. They can even zhoosh up a space by adding a slightly futuristic look to your room.
Bedside tables, wardrobe doors, coffee tables, chairs… lots of furniture can work in transparent mode, and they all share the talent of blending in seamlessly with other interior pieces, thus creating a feel and look of stylish roominess.
Natural lighting is your friend, so be friendly and invite it inside, especially if your room is a bit on the small side.
One of the best tools to create an illusion of greater space, natural lighting does its sparkling magic in full force once you ditch those window treatments. Sunshine can then flood inside without any hindrance, and help your interiors to merge with the outside to create an illusion of depth and space.
Should you want a light curtain for effect, opt for light fabric in light colours, and try to keep the curtains apart – the main point is to keep the window treatment to a minimum.
The big idea of a focal point is to keep the eye mostly focused on one specific spot. Focal points can help us keep the focus off from the environment, thus creating a sense of spaciousness, as too much going around can kill this sense.
To achieve maximum sense of spaciousness through a focal point, ensure it is in a location that the eye is automatically drawn towards. Your focal point can be any prominent piece of décor, item or feature in a room that can draw all the attention towards it.
For example, a ceiling adorned with fantastic stone can definitely call attention to itself, thus focusing our eyes on it and making us forget about the limited legroom.
A bed is generally the biggest piece of furniture in a bedroom, thus making it a strong contender for a focal point. And with that logic in mind, you can easily divert the attention to the wall art hanging directly above the bed.
Select a striking painting or framed photograph and place it in a balanced way over your bed to make it stand out. To create a balance, the length of your wall art should be very close to your bed’s. And the spacing between frames (if you use more than one) should be consistent and approximately 5—12 cm.
No hard rule exists for your artwork’s height, as it’s all about how your eyes perceive it. But generally, the bottom of the frame should hang around 20—25 cm above your headboard. Be sure not to hang it too high, as it won’t look connected to the room.
Furniture placement in any room can be challenging, but even more so if that room is a wee bit small. You want that room to appear spacious, not cramped up.
Consider furniture that will still allow for some space around them to give the effect of an open room, which looks and feels better. Placing a chair even a few centimetres away from the wall can still create a bit of breathing space, thus making the space seem larger.
If you can’t move the bed away from the wall due to space restrictions, consider moving the side table(s) a few centimetres away from the bed to give the illusion of open space.
If you can’t go sideways, go up! It works for vertical gardens, and it could work for your small bedroom!
Adding a mezzanine or loft space is perfect for conjuring up new space, granted that you have the extra ceiling space to spare. Your new little loft room can then have its own share of furniture and décor to make it unique, and you don’t have to install any windows, seeing as it will be sharing the overall light from the main room below.
Then use your new loft area for whatever reason desirable: an extra bedroom, storage space, or your own little walk-in closet (or would that be climb-up closet?).
homify hint: Save up even more legroom by opting for a ladder or slim spiral staircase for access to your loft.
So, we know that we've advised you to use calm, neutral colours for that small bedroom – and it works! But how about turning that one upside down and bringing in loud and cheerful colours?
Delighted blues, jolly yellows, happy pinks… they all make spaces pop with brightness and fun, especially when you add interesting motifs and striking patterns. These can be added in the form of wallpaper, wall art, furniture fabrics, and more.
You can even go eclectic and bring in curious touches, like an industrial barrel for a bedside table (note our eye-catching example above). These new additions will give that small bedroom some personality, depth, and will definitely shift your visual perception of the room.
From loud and cheery to cool and collected, we close off with some pastel colours. These tones really know how to soften the mood, and bringing in shades that are uniform and consistent can cause a small space to seem bigger.
As noted in our image above, that dusty deep ocean blue envelopes the whole room in a soft embrace, linking up vertical and horizontal surfaces superbly because they’re coloured the same. This almost causes the walls, floor and ceiling to disappear, focusing our eyes on the furniture and decorative elements instead of the small space.