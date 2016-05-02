The Transformation of a Beautiful and Modern British Garden

Speaking about this epic project, Reis London revealed,
We added a loft conversion and extension to a Victorian terrace property in London. As well as landscaping the garden to create a low maintenance contemporary finish.
They make it sound so simple, like it was nothing, but the impact has been enormous. Gone is a wasteland at the rear of the property and it has been replaced with a gorgeous garden, prime for socialising in. The loft conversion has also been added with symbiotic design considered and, as a whole, the improvements to this property have been off the charts!
The one thing that strikes us about this garden, other than the fact that it is depressing, is that it is a fantastically large size, especially for a London terrace. With that in mind, there must have been plenty of potential to give this outside space a facelift.
With fantastic proportions, being neither too long nor too narrow, this garden offers so many possibilities but what was actually installed will have been dependent on client tastes, so let's take a look!
Wow! If you tell us you can still see any traces of how the garden looked before, we're going to call you out on it because this is a total transformation and there's no questioning it. The rich cherry coloured wood is the perfect choice and complements the red finish on the loft extension. And just look at the polished tiles and wooden decking flooring.
A tumbleweed wasteland has been turned into the perfect high-end garden, complete with integral seating and plenty of amazing finishing touches. It makes the house look so exclusive!
We love the optimism at play here. The owners clearly believe we will have some days of summer in the future and have installed a pergola just in case they need to escape the glaring heat and get into the shade for a little while. And that seating! While wooden bench seating isn't always the most comfortable, we can see from here that won't be a problem in this garden paradise.
Black fencing really adds a sense of privacy, as well as an extra accent colour that contrasts with all the cherry wood and it's so dramatic!
Let's just run through some of our favourite garden additions and check them off according to whether this example has them, shall we? Stunning seating? Check. Privacy fencing? Check. Stunning plants? Check. Somewhere to keep warm? Check!
While some people might have taken the patio heater route, we love this open-sided fire wall that is perfect for chilly evenings when you don't want to have to go inside. And let's be honest, if this was your garden would you ever go indoors?
Raised beds never fail to look great but this one in particular is hitting all the right notes. Long, lean and finished in sparkling white render, we think this boxy design looks gorgeous and offers the perfect solution for reintroducing some greenery to the space.
We are loving the combination of small shrubs and tall trees. What an eye-catching set up. By installing a warmer fencing section behind the plants, the black has been toned down to prevent it from being too overbearing and allows extra light in for the plants to enjoy.
If you loved this transformation, take a look at this Ideabook: The Modern British Garden. We think you'll find extra outdoor space ideas here!