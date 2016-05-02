The Transformation of a Beautiful and Modern British Garden

Speaking about this epic project, Reis London revealed, We added a loft conversion and extension to a Victorian terrace property in London. As well as landscaping the garden to create a low maintenance contemporary finish.

They make it sound so simple, like it was nothing, but the impact has been enormous. Gone is a wasteland at the rear of the property and it has been replaced with a gorgeous garden, prime for socialising in. The loft conversion has also been added with symbiotic design considered and, as a whole, the improvements to this property have been off the charts!