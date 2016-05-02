Your browser is out-of-date.

10 things your home office needs to get you through the day

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Even if you work from home, for yourself, every day is still a work day and with that comes the same stresses and pressures as a more conventional job. With that in mind, you can seek out fun ways to make your home office a little more appealing.

Home office items can be fun, functional and fashionable so you never feel as though you are compromising your own style ethos in order to create a work space in your house. Take a look at some of our favourite additions and see if they could brighten up even the dullest Monday and help you get through to fabulous Friday!

1. Alternative seating

OFFICE ZIP, MIUKI MIUKI Living roomSofas & armchairs
MIUKI

MIUKI
MIUKI
MIUKI

Nobody ever said you have to have a rigid, boring desk chair. In fact, there are no rules at all when you work from home so why not try a beanbag? 

2. Handy storage

Harper - Das Hängesystem für alles!, KRAFT&ULRICH KRAFT&ULRICH Study/officeDesks
KRAFT&amp;ULRICH

KRAFT&ULRICH
KRAFT&amp;ULRICH
KRAFT&ULRICH

Identify what you need to hand and from there you can choose some funky storage that will work best for you and keep everything you have a tendency to lose close by.

3. Hide the computer

City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern study/office
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

City Pied a Terre

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Everyone needs to take screen breaks but it can be difficult when you have a deadline looming and you can see your computer. Try an easy solution and shut it away in a cupboard for a few minutes!

4. Stay small

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If your home office is small, try to think about furniture that can be folded or packed away. This wall mounted desk from Studio Michael Hilgers is not only practical, it's gorgeous too!

5. Get away from it all

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

This is an extravagant suggestion but if you need inspiration and prefer to be away from the main house, why not consider building an office annexe in your garden? Don't forget to take a coffee machine in there though!

6. Go retro

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Study/officeDesks
JAMES TATTERSALL

PLAN DESK

JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL

If you want a relatively normal desk with plenty of work space but you don't want to sacrifice your style to do it, think about looking for a retro or true vintage piece. Scandinavian style is still one of our favourites!

7. Sleep it off

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style study/office
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

We all get tired during a long and arduous work day so why not bag yourself a cute little office sofa to let you have a midday nap? You'll wake up refreshed and ready to carry on!

8. Take a note

AP Home Office - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Scandinavian style study/office
MUDA Home Design

AP Home Office—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Urgh… how many times have Post-It notes lost their stickiness, dropped down behind your desk and made you forget something important? Never have that again by adding a blackboard to your wall and making notes the old school way!

9. You got this

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist study/office
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

Everybody loves a little motivational mantra, so whether you buy a print, fix a neon sign or opt for some custom wall decals, get something up on the wall to always remind you that even when something feels hopeless that you've got this!

10. Keep it tidy

Oak Desk Tidy Utology Study/officeStorage
Utology

Oak Desk Tidy

Utology
Utology
Utology

You don't want all your pens rolling off your desk when you're in the middle of a Skype conference so grab yourself a beautiful desk tidy. Just try not to fill it with things that shouldn't be in there, like keys and gum!

For more home office inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Designing The Perfect Home Office.

Are you thinking of revamping your home office? Which of these ideas will you use? Let us know your plans in the comments!

