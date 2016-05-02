Before and After: Attic Potential to Lofty Perfection

We do love a property that has potential right from the word go and, while we can't always identify it, we are absolutely on board with today's project and the wealth of promise it had, even at the start!
From a dilapidated, crumbling mess of a room, a stunning attic space conversion has been carried out by BCM but this is not your average loft with Velux windows. This is a heritage space, complete with beautiful wooden beams and a history, both which have been perfectly wrapped up in modern building techniques to protect them. The result is a gorgeous extra room that simply belongs.
Don't take our word for it, come along and take a look for yourself!
Now you see what we meant when we said that we could identify the potential of this project, don't you? There is something about wooden beams that just always seem to inject a little hope and design flair but this is special in its own right.
The space is large but has been left to fall into disrepair and, thanks to solid beams and a superb ceiling height, we just know something amazing has been accomplished before we even see the end result.
Losing none of the character charm and keeping all of the light and airy feel, this room has been transformed and we love the careful hand that has done so. It would have been so simple to just cover all the beams, lower the ceiling height and lose what makes this room so special but that wasn't on the cards.
The wood has been stained, both for aesthetic purposes and protection, we assume. And when offset by the white walls, it looks phenomenal. A charming laminate floor makes for the ideal playroom surface and we have to say, we wish we could have a playroom if they look like this!
It's always sad to see a lovely building that has been left to simply degrade and fall into serious disrepair but you can't save them all unless you're a billionaire! This house was in very poor condition when BCM took on the conversion project.
You can see here the floor is completely gone, the beams are exposed and the sub-par insulation is just shedding everywhere. However, with some tender loving care it's astonishing what can be done.
Having turned the entire attic floor into the private living spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, the owners must be feeling really pleased with themselves. Everything now just looks so beautiful and calm and not to mention, period correct.
Making great use of even the awkward spaces in this top floor, we think the proportions of all of these rooms are spot on and we know we'd have a lot of fun commissioning some special carpentry. What beautiful finishes there are!
Imagine buying a property and walking upstairs into the loft and finding this scene. You wouldn't know whether to laugh or cry, would you? We think it shows great strength of character that the owners could see potential for a child-friendly haven and went for it.
The vastness of the space and the pretty wooden beams really do manage to overshadow the gargantuan amount of work that would be needed to make this a usable spot, don't you think?
We don't think this playroom could get any more adorable, even if it tried. Just look at that tiny little slide! Despite using modern materials, such as laminate flooring, the space hasn't been lost to convenience or current trends. It has adapted.
The combination of old and new in this room works so well, as does the neutral colour palette throughout. We can imagine very happy children playing up here in blissful ignorance of what the room used to look like!
