Before and After: Attic Potential to Lofty Perfection

We do love a property that has potential right from the word go and, while we can't always identify it, we are absolutely on board with today's project and the wealth of promise it had, even at the start!

From a dilapidated, crumbling mess of a room, a stunning attic space conversion has been carried out by BCM but this is not your average loft with Velux windows. This is a heritage space, complete with beautiful wooden beams and a history, both which have been perfectly wrapped up in modern building techniques to protect them. The result is a gorgeous extra room that simply belongs.

Don't take our word for it, come along and take a look for yourself!