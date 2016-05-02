Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to decorate your living room if you love the colour blue

press profile homify
Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Even though we are grown ups we all have favourite colours and there's nothing wrong with wanting to fill your home with the hues that make you happiest. Us? We love blue and think it makes for a wonderfully calm, relaxing and beautiful living room so we've compiled some of our favourite ways to use it.

From sofas to lighting, we think you'll love all of our blue additions so come take a look and see if you agree!

1. Wonderful woodwork

Caseiros House , SAMF Arquitectos SAMF Arquitectos Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Blue
SAMF Arquitectos

Caseiros House

SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos
SAMF Arquitectos

Why not paint your wooden trims blue? Nobody ever said you have to do them white. That's just the norm and who wants to be normal? Window frames and skirting boards look fantastic in an adventurous colour!

2. A beautiful sofa

Elizabeth, MARTIN EDEN SRL MARTIN EDEN SRL Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Blue
MARTIN EDEN SRL

Elizabeth

MARTIN EDEN SRL
MARTIN EDEN SRL
MARTIN EDEN SRL

A blue sofa is a great way to get a lot of your favourite colour into your living room in one hit. This is especially true if you choose something large and eye-catching! We love the white wood contrast with the denim blue fabric.

3. Funky seating

Cuadro – Ocean Lakeland Hammocks GardenFurniture Blue
Lakeland Hammocks

Cuadro – Ocean

Lakeland Hammocks
Lakeland Hammocks
Lakeland Hammocks

If a sofa isn't for you, how about something a little more adventurous, like a bright blue hammock for your living room? We love this one from Lakeland Hammocks but take no responsibility for any struggles you might face getting in or out of it!

4. Chandelier to add a touch of class

CELSI - Modern clear blue chandelier, YourMurano Lighting YourMurano Lighting Living roomLighting Glass Blue
YourMurano Lighting

CELSI—Modern clear blue chandelier

YourMurano Lighting
YourMurano Lighting
YourMurano Lighting

It's not all clear crystals and twinkly features you know. You can have a beautiful blue glass, simple chandelier light and we think you should. It's gorgeous, fun and really adds a pop of colour to the room.

5. Art to impress your friends

Seelenbilder, seelenbilder seelenbilder ArtworkPictures & paintings
seelenbilder

seelenbilder
seelenbilder
seelenbilder

You don't need to own a gallery to be able to appreciate pretty art and your living room is a prime spot for hanging anything that has caught your eye. When it comes to blue paintings, we think they add a really calming element.

6. A feature wall to add interest to your room

Luxury Apartment in Rome-Piazza di Spagna, Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors Eclectic style living room Wood Blue
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors

Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture &amp; Interiors
Tania Mariani Architecture & Interiors

It's a tried and tested classic and we always love a simple solution so, for an injection of blue in your living room, try your hand at a little painting and get a feature wall finished. This is something you could get done in one weekend for an instant transformation!

7. Adorable trinkets

Hindon Blue Swan Vase Volpe and Volpe HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Volpe and Volpe

Hindon Blue Swan Vase

Volpe and Volpe
Volpe and Volpe
Volpe and Volpe

If you love collecting object d'art, ornaments and vases, try to start searching out blue additions. You'll be shocked at how quickly they add up and really define a colour scheme. Plus, you can always remove them later!

8. Stylish storage to keep everything neat and organised

Large James Blue Farmhouse Kitchen Dresser with Drawer Storage The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage Solid Wood Blue
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture

Large James Blue Farmhouse Kitchen Dresser with Drawer Storage

The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic &amp; Vintage Furniture
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture

Cabinets and dressers are not only super handy for storing all your belongings. They can also be a huge injection of colour, if you paint them up. If you've always wanted to try your hand at some shabby chic decor, now's the time to grab a paintbrush!

9. Change the mood by adding some cool cushions

Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea, LOVELY HOME IDEA LOVELY HOME IDEA Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
LOVELY HOME IDEA

Blue Ombre curtains and cushions by Lovely Home Idea

LOVELY HOME IDEA
LOVELY HOME IDEA
LOVELY HOME IDEA

A classic accessory for any living room, cushions let you inject a pop of colour without the permanence of painting a wall or the expense of investing in a pricey sofa. You can stick to one colour but embrace a multitude of fabrics, too!

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Luxury Living Room Ideas.

The House Sitting on the Dock of the Bay
What is your favourite colour? Have you dedicated a room in your home to it? We'd love to hear all about it, below!

