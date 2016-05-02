9 ways to decorate your living room if you love the colour blue

Even though we are grown ups we all have favourite colours and there's nothing wrong with wanting to fill your home with the hues that make you happiest. Us? We love blue and think it makes for a wonderfully calm, relaxing and beautiful living room so we've compiled some of our favourite ways to use it.
From sofas to lighting, we think you'll love all of our blue additions so come take a look and see if you agree!
Why not paint your wooden trims blue? Nobody ever said you have to do them white. That's just the norm and who wants to be normal? Window frames and skirting boards look fantastic in an adventurous colour!
A blue sofa is a great way to get a lot of your favourite colour into your living room in one hit. This is especially true if you choose something large and eye-catching! We love the white wood contrast with the denim blue fabric.
If a sofa isn't for you, how about something a little more adventurous, like a bright blue hammock for your living room? We love this one from Lakeland Hammocks but take no responsibility for any struggles you might face getting in or out of it!
It's not all clear crystals and twinkly features you know. You can have a beautiful blue glass, simple chandelier light and we think you should. It's gorgeous, fun and really adds a pop of colour to the room.
You don't need to own a gallery to be able to appreciate pretty art and your living room is a prime spot for hanging anything that has caught your eye. When it comes to blue paintings, we think they add a really calming element.
It's a tried and tested classic and we always love a simple solution so, for an injection of blue in your living room, try your hand at a little painting and get a feature wall finished. This is something you could get done in one weekend for an instant transformation!
If you love collecting object d'art, ornaments and vases, try to start searching out blue additions. You'll be shocked at how quickly they add up and really define a colour scheme. Plus, you can always remove them later!
Cabinets and dressers are not only super handy for storing all your belongings. They can also be a huge injection of colour, if you paint them up. If you've always wanted to try your hand at some shabby chic decor, now's the time to grab a paintbrush!
A classic accessory for any living room, cushions let you inject a pop of colour without the permanence of painting a wall or the expense of investing in a pricey sofa. You can stick to one colour but embrace a multitude of fabrics, too!
