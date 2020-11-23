12 simple Dos and Don’ts for interior design beginners

Whether you live in a city flat or farm cottage, you want to make your living space as comfy and appealing as possible. But achieving that drop dead gorgeous look that appears on design shows isn't always easy – and yet they make it look so effortless.

Here’s a secret: those show hosts are professional decorators or they get their ideas from expert Interior Designers/Decorators. And we are just regulars who are prone to designing mistakes. But that is no reason to give up and be contempt with your mismatched settings and not-too-snug environment.

Designing or decorating a space without a strategy is pretty much the same as cooking or baking without a plan: it could end in disaster.

So, to save you some time and money, we’ve compiled some easy interior design for beginners, including well-known dos and don’ts.

You’re welcome!