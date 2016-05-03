The Heart-Stopping Notting Hill Home

First things first: a home refurbishment in Notting Hill is always going to be special, just from necessity of how cool the area is. However, this is something altogether more incredible than anything we have seen! The interior styling, use of colour pops and natural materials and the overarching sense that this is the most luxurious home in the whole postcode all combine to make us dizzy with excitement as we look around.
If you love underground garages, crystal lifts, retro styling and glamour, then today's project is most definitely one for you.
Let's take a closer look!
We are obviously being facetious when we say that but how else can you overcome your shock and awe at how amazing a house is? Seriously, the façade itself is more spectacular than our homes in their entireties. We can only imagine how excited Recent Spaces must have been to take on this refurbishment project.
The right combination of imposing and luxurious, we can't wait to see inside this inner city palace!
Well, we dived inside and the first room we come to is mind blowing so prepare for huge amounts of envy and an undeniable urge to rip your entire house to shreds and start all over again.
This large living room features two seating sections but the coherence of the space is amazing. Everything feels like a continuation of one design and we are flipping out over that dark wood flooring, the eastern influence and those statement shades.
When is a table not a table? When it's a piece of amazing art in a Notting Hill home! Looking like a slab of molten toffee, we think this glass installation is nothing short of astounding and would certainly overshadow whatever was cooked and presented.
More of that gorgeous dark wood flooring keeps the underlying foundations of each room the same and ties everything together in one huge organza ribbon.
If our home offices looked like this, we'd have no issues putting in the hours and trying to build our empires. This house is literally room after room of outstanding taste, unbelievable style and perfect finishes and we are a little lost for words.
Bright yellow chairs really offset the seriousness of the room and bring it right back into eye-wateringly gorgeous territory. Argh! Can we just live here, please?
We imagine that the stress of creating such an astounding house must be very tiring, hence this master bedroom is the ultimate in huge relaxation zones. A cacophony of modern art, wide open space and simple furnishing, this is one of the most audaciously and unapologetically luxurious bedrooms we have ever seen.
That dark wood flooring makes yet another appearance and, with each viewing, we think it gets richer and more opulent!
We're including this snapshot just to give you a little peek at the levels of opulence that are at play and we think this really is the perfect demonstration.
A crystal clear glass elevator takes you down to the underground car park and, we assume, let's you feel like James Bond for a few seconds!
Here is where you end up if you take a ride in the great glass elevator. The perfect underground storage facility for treasured vehicles, even in London, the owners of this property can rest easy that their cars won't get damaged or stolen. But that's not all this basement level has to offer…
We've worked up a sweat trying to take in all the amazing features in this house but now here we are, in the underground gymnasium that has been decorated in such a clever way as to make you feel like you are outside.
Mirrored walls, artificial greenery and dazzling lighting have all come together to create a fabulous space that is perfect for keeping in shape. This might be the first house we've ever come across that truly has it all and we have no qualms about admitting that we are green with envy!
