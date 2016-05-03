10 affordable accessories your kitchen's crying out for

While you will always give a lot of thought to the cabinets and worktops that you include in your kitchen plans, sometimes it's the little details that are more fun. We're talking about frivolous but adorable accessories that really make a space your own and, when it comes to the kitchen, there are endless additions to choose from.

We've selected a few of our all time favourite kitchen inclusions just to see if maybe you agree and fancy treating yourself to some well deserved presents this weekend. After all, you work hard so what's the problem with a few little mugs or tea towels?