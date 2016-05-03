10 affordable accessories your kitchen's crying out for

While you will always give a lot of thought to the cabinets and worktops that you include in your kitchen plans, sometimes it's the little details that are more fun. We're talking about frivolous but adorable accessories that really make a space your own and, when it comes to the kitchen, there are endless additions to choose from.
We've selected a few of our all time favourite kitchen inclusions just to see if maybe you agree and fancy treating yourself to some well deserved presents this weekend. After all, you work hard so what's the problem with a few little mugs or tea towels?
If you love hoarding utensils you might find your kitchen drawers getting overrun.
You can make this less of a problem by fitting dividers. This might not be the most fun idea but it's really practical and there is no reason why you couldn't paint them, say pink, to go with your new stand mixer!
Modern kitchens always seem to have a multitude of electronics in them now, but this baby pink mixer is certainly reassuring us that that isn't a bad thing.
We'd want lots of other pink items to match… a kettle, perhaps?
When it comes to mugs we don't think you ever have to fully grow up!
Super cute, fun to collect and a real talking point for guests, novelty and designer mugs are a great way to add personality to your kitchen.
Show us kitchen textiles with some cute animals on them and we are sold. It's as easy as that and we don't even feel bad about it.
A great way to bring some fun patterns into play, we love matching oven mitts to tea towels.
Every hardworking cook knows that a sneaky tipple now and then helps the creative process so why not stow away a super stylish hip flask in your drawers with a dram of your favourite drink in it?
We won't tell anyone if you don't!
Unless you like burnt food having a clock in your kitchen is essential but we think dual function accessories are even better.
A clock with a built-in barometer will not only let you know when it's time to go out, but if you need an umbrella too!
If you eat in your kitchen as well as cooking in it, some protective table mats are a good idea but don't think that they have to be boring.
For any meat eaters out there, we think there are super cool and for all the veggies, you can do without the animal pics!
Pestle and mortars are so last year, darling. It's all about grinding stones now.
Perfect for crushing your rock salt to the exact consistency that you want, we think these are also a really fun way to show off your kitchen pedigree and be a little hoity toity!
Art in the kitchen is never a bad thing. In fact, we think art should be in every room of the house.
Food themed pictures and prints are so much fun and here's a sneaky tip; you can snap your own pics and have them blown up and framed!
If you've turned your nose up at the idea of pets being in your kitchen you might want to reconsider having animals at all.
Giving your furry friends somewhere warm and cosy to lay while you cook is a lovely way to keep them close to you. They also always look funny when they're snoring too, making them a great accidental accessory!
