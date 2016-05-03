Before and After: Humdrum Home to Holy Moly!

Updating a tired or old fashioned space is not as simple as just ripping all the existing items out and replacing them with new ones. There is a lot more to consider. Looking at how light enters a property will inspire and dictate new layouts and client needs and wants will always play a major role.

Transition Interior Design have managed to take a reasonably inoffensive but sadly outdated home and transform it into a haven of modern convenience, bright spaces and beautiful design. You really won't believe the bathroom change up so, without further ado, let's take a look!