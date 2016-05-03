Before and After: Humdrum Home to Holy Moly!

Updating a tired or old fashioned space is not as simple as just ripping all the existing items out and replacing them with new ones. There is a lot more to consider. Looking at how light enters a property will inspire and dictate new layouts and client needs and wants will always play a major role.
Transition Interior Design have managed to take a reasonably inoffensive but sadly outdated home and transform it into a haven of modern convenience, bright spaces and beautiful design. You really won't believe the bathroom change up so, without further ado, let's take a look!
A very old fashioned but not in a cool vintage way, fitted kitchen has been removed, ready to make way for something far better and without all the large, bulky, unappealing cabinets you can get such a good feel for how much room there is to work with.
We saw this picture and had a good idea of what would be going in but you might be surprised, especially if you are used to huge projects…
This might not be the largest house we have ever featured but it makes great use of open plan living by bringing together a kitchen and living room in one area. It even manages to feel fairly spacious, despite the smallish dimensions.
A handy breakfast bar has negated the need for a space-swallowing dining table and, by keeping the décor fairly neutral in colour, bright accessories can be brought in to perk up the room. We see you there, you gorgeous little turquoise toaster and kettle set!
Nothing quite shrinks a room like built-in cupboards. Goodness knows what we were all thinking in the 80s and 90s when they became all the rage. While these wardrobes certainly offer a decent amount of storage space, they almost cut the room in half and let's not beat around the bush; they look bad!
Cheap wood, unappealing mirrors and early laminate flooring do not do this room any favours but it's such a big space you just know it has potential to look amazing.
Yes! Now this is what we are talking about. Would you just look at how exponentially better this room looks now? We actually want this to be our bedroom.
The exposed brick wall is a lovely contrast to the original built-in nightmare and has opened up the room so much. Better wood flooring, fancy pendulum lights and retro side tables join in to make easy work of making this room a stunning centrepiece of the whole house.
Urgh! We hope there was a 'do not enter' sign placed on the door to this horrid little bathroom as we wouldn't want to wander in by accident.
Dated tiles, a terrible toilet seat and pokey dimensions are really making this room look as bad as possible. It's not the size of the space that matters though, it's what you do with it and this dated look is adding a creepy vibe to an already unlikeable room.
Delightful. What else can we say? A small toilet room has been turned into a bright and sunny haven of calm and privacy and we can imagine just going in here to read a book, if nothing else!
The all white décor makes the space feel as large as possible while retro design touches, such as the mirror, help to tie even this small addition in with the rest of the house. That floor is also amazing. Just look at how mesmerising it is.
A wonderful home that was filled with potential from the start, we love the end result. It's a modern yet retro triumph.
