9 ways to make a British home sexier

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
We're all so busy looking at modernist and minimalist interior design themes these days that we forget about something a whole lot more animalistic; sexy homes! We don't need to all turn into Austin Powers to unleash the British sex appeal in our houses but there's no harm in getting a little more acquainted with our sensual sides and seeking out ways to bring them into our home styling.

From fluffy textiles to showers made for two, we think we've honed in on some great ways to put the spice back into your house so there's only one question left to ask; shall we look now or later, baby?

1. You soap my back…

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Modern bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

A bath with a view is one thing but a bath built for two is even better! When a hot tub isn't your thing, a double-sized tub is a lovely way to ignite a little naughtiness and close quarters relaxation!

2. Turn up the heat with a roaring open fire

Cult Fire Feuerstellen in Suiten und SPA-Bereich eines Luxushotels, Cult Fire International Sales GmbH Cult Fire International Sales GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cult Fire International Sales GmbH

Cult Fire International Sales GmbH
Cult Fire International Sales GmbH
Cult Fire International Sales GmbH

Phew… it's getting warm in here and we've only just begun this article! Open fires are notorious for having integral sex appeal and as we have such cold weather in the UK, what better way to get a little hot under the collar?

3. Cuddle up on a chaise

Brontë Chaise Longue Loaf BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Loaf

Brontë Chaise Longue

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Why have two seats when you can both squeeze onto one, we say? A chaise longue will naturally make sure you and your partner are in close quarters while relaxing. The long sleek lines are sexy, too. Ooh la la!

4. A bed designed for romance

The Goldsborough Four Poster Bed in Ebony Gloss TurnPost BedroomBeds & headboards
TurnPost

The Goldsborough Four Poster Bed in Ebony Gloss

TurnPost
TurnPost
TurnPost

Sexy British homes all need one thing: a huge, comfortable and romantic bed! This striking four poster from TurnPost should do the job!

5. Capture the mood lighting

Something Hot, Lugo Design Interiors Lugo Design Interiors Interior landscaping
Lugo Design Interiors

Lugo Design Interiors
Lugo Design Interiors
Lugo Design Interiors

Subdued lighting is a guaranteed way to minimise the brightness and maximise sultry vibes. Table lamps and main lights with dimmer switches are a must!

6. All hot and bubbly

Gazebo's and Pavilions, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
Cedar Hot Tubs UK

Gazebo's and Pavilions

Cedar Hot Tubs UK
Cedar Hot Tubs UK
Cedar Hot Tubs UK

If you've made the inside of your home as sexy as can be, turn your attention to the garden and get a hot tub installed. Hot and bubbly, we don't think there is anything better after a long day at work, especially if you have a special someone to jump in with!

7. Rub against some sensual textiles

Fuyu cushions homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

Fuyu cushions

homify
homify
homify

A sexier home is one that tantalises all of your senses so get to grips with touch by using a myriad of different fabrics and materials. Natural fibres, such as these shag-tastic fleece pillows, always have an organically sexy feel about them but don't forget to try satin bed sheets as well!

8. Shower together

Skyfall Sauna Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer Scandinavian style spa
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

Skyfall Sauna

Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer
Architectural Interiors + Superyacht Photographer

You're usually either a bath or shower person so if a bath isn't for you, panic not as you can easily build a shower for two as well! We think an added steam room or sauna is also a great idea and will help to de-stress you.

9. For sure fire ambience

Gradient Candles, mo man tai mo man tai Dining roomAccessories & decoration
mo man tai

mo man tai
mo man tai
mo man tai

No sexy home would be complete without candles everywhere. As far as home accessories go, these are reasonably priced and have a big impact on the mood so we think they offer a lot of bang for your buck.

For more romantic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Romantic Décor.

The Vintage Flat from a Fairytale
Are you feeling fired up to make your home a little sexier? What will you change up first? Leave a comment and let us know!

