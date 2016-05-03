9 ways to make a British home sexier

We're all so busy looking at modernist and minimalist interior design themes these days that we forget about something a whole lot more animalistic; sexy homes! We don't need to all turn into Austin Powers to unleash the British sex appeal in our houses but there's no harm in getting a little more acquainted with our sensual sides and seeking out ways to bring them into our home styling.
From fluffy textiles to showers made for two, we think we've honed in on some great ways to put the spice back into your house so there's only one question left to ask; shall we look now or later, baby?
A bath with a view is one thing but a bath built for two is even better! When a hot tub isn't your thing, a double-sized tub is a lovely way to ignite a little naughtiness and close quarters relaxation!
Phew… it's getting warm in here and we've only just begun this article! Open fires are notorious for having integral sex appeal and as we have such cold weather in the UK, what better way to get a little hot under the collar?
Why have two seats when you can both squeeze onto one, we say? A chaise longue will naturally make sure you and your partner are in close quarters while relaxing. The long sleek lines are sexy, too. Ooh la la!
Sexy British homes all need one thing: a huge, comfortable and romantic bed! This striking four poster from TurnPost should do the job!
Subdued lighting is a guaranteed way to minimise the brightness and maximise sultry vibes. Table lamps and main lights with dimmer switches are a must!
If you've made the inside of your home as sexy as can be, turn your attention to the garden and get a hot tub installed. Hot and bubbly, we don't think there is anything better after a long day at work, especially if you have a special someone to jump in with!
A sexier home is one that tantalises all of your senses so get to grips with touch by using a myriad of different fabrics and materials. Natural fibres, such as these shag-tastic fleece pillows, always have an organically sexy feel about them but don't forget to try satin bed sheets as well!
You're usually either a bath or shower person so if a bath isn't for you, panic not as you can easily build a shower for two as well! We think an added steam room or sauna is also a great idea and will help to de-stress you.
No sexy home would be complete without candles everywhere. As far as home accessories go, these are reasonably priced and have a big impact on the mood so we think they offer a lot of bang for your buck.
For more romantic home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Romantic Décor.