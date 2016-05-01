Top 5 Projects of the Week: UK's Best Terraces to Mind-Blowing Small Home Storage Ideas

We're all very busy people, rushing around with places to go and people to see. So, we're very happy that you've decided to spend a few minutes with us and take a look back at our most popular articles of the last seven days. Some might say it's a simple concept but we prefer efficient.
From the UK's best outdoor terraces to a million pound Essex barn, via great storage ideas, an amazing Hertfordshire extension and an eye-opening home renovation, there's plenty of variety in this week's first choice line up.
Shall we get started?
PS… leave us a comment and let us know which article you most enjoyed!
We looked at the best swimming pools in the UK and then we decided to turn our attention to the best outdoor terraces. The article must have struck an optimistic chord as it sailed into this week's #1 spot!
When properly thought out, terraces can be a really valuable addition to a house and garden. If executed with attention to detail and foresight given to changing weather conditions, we think they make wonderful add-ons and essentially add an extra room to a house.
So now the weather is warming up and we're starting to look ahead to summer we can only guess what will be popular next week… barbecues, perhaps?
Sometimes we look at pictures of extensions and think that they look good but we can automatically see ways in which they could have been improved. Usually it's a usable space issue with awkward corners and areas not being accounted for well enough but then, there are those wonderful days when a project simply exists thanks to its own perfection!
New Images has created an extension of such beauty and practicality that we are utterly in love with it and can't see anything that would need to change. From the dramatic exterior appearance to the calm and considered interior, there is a naturally symbiotic feel to this addition that can't be underestimated.
Take a closer look!
Isn't it amazing how much clutter we accumulate throughout our lives?
Despite our best efforts to minimise impulse buying we always end up with more than our homes can hold. This wouldn't be a problem if we all lived in palatial mansions but the vast majority of us have to try and cram a life's worth of clothes, books and trinkets into small homes. Sometimes it can feel like we are trying to achieve the impossible and it's tempting to give up altogether and let the clutter take over.
Hold that thought! It doesn't have to be this way. With a little effort and ingenuity it's possible to create truly wonderful storage solutions that conceal all of your stuff without imposing upon your limited space… and without breaking the bank.
Don't believe us? Well, check out these amazing storage ideas for the ultimate in small home inspiration!
Well, you won't be able to accuse design team Dogares of being anything less than brave once you have seen the before pictures from this project. We have a lot of respect for them being able to see past the uninspiring starting point in order to come up with a transformation plan.
It's never nice to have to look at a house that has been left to age horribly but don't worry, the end result in this instance is a lovely, fresh and modern home that has really been brought up-to-date.
Feering Bury Farm Barn in Essex is a home unlike any other. Not just in its size but also in terms of design, materiality, sustainability, functions and history.
The original structure dates all the way back to the 16th century, which is a consideration that greatly determined the final result. Aiming to retain as much of the original look and feel of the barn, much of the original structure remained, including two concrete grain silos that have been creatively reused as bathrooms and a staircase. Also wishing for a home that is sustainable and eco-conscious, the features boast reclaimed timber features throughout, as well as a thermally efficient design that includes a woodchip boiler that not only heats the barn itself but also a neighbouring property.
