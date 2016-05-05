The Cosy Container Home Bursting with Vintage Style

Container homes have gone from being a bit of a quirky fad to being a legitimate housing alternative. Even here in the UK there are hundreds of companies who specialise in this type of housing construction as the demand for container homes has sky-rocketed over the past few years.
But why are so many people choosing to live in these container homes when there are so many other options out there? Naturally, the answer always comes down to the individual. However, more people are catching on to the advantages of these homes compared to the everyday house or flat.
Find out more about container homes by checking out this amazing example from Ferraro Habitat.
The great aspect about container homes is that the design of each individual home isn't limited to one container. It is surprisingly easy to combine multiple containers together to make a more unique looking and functioning home.
For the owner of this custom designed container home, it wasn't nearly enough for their new home to be formed of just one old shipping container so the decision was made to stack one container on top of the other. By stacking the container to form a T-shape, there was a greater potential for a more well-rounded dwelling to be created.
Certain sections of the home can be opened up since the doors of the original container were kept as a part of the design. A laundry section has been designed into the slim dimensions of this section of the container and can be viewed in full from our perspective.
The owners didn't want to hide the fact that the house is formed using old metal freight boxes but it was an important aspect to attempt to soften and naturalise the look of the structure. This was made possible by the creation of a lush garden. Tropical plants were chosen for their evergreen qualities and quick maturity.
Shipping containers are made from incredibly strong steel designed to survive the harshest of conditions but that doesn't mean one is restricted to living in a home with no windows or doors. Thankfully the steel can be cut and altered extensively without compromising the structural qualities.
Designed to maximise the sense of space and light, the internal setting enjoys an amazing openness that's emphasised by the creation of full-length windows. The large sections of glazing give the home an open and airy feel, while also allowing the beauty of the new garden to be brought inside.
Was this what you were imaging on the inside? The new home combines the masterful architectural and interior design skills of Ferraro Habitat, with the newly created residence reflecting the finest in modern refinement through every room.
The choice of timber for both the internal settings and part of the exterior was critical to the home's appealing aesthetic. The timber chosen for the kitchen cabinets and island bench represents a vintage 1960s style. Discreetly separate yet adjacent, the dining table is located as a part of the timber island bench, ensuring diners can share a meal in the one multi-functional space.
Though small in size compared to most bedrooms, we see that this bedroom is overflowing with personality and creative flair. The comfy bed takes up most of the dimensions of the room but we can see that the owners have accessorised the space with comfy pillows to make it appealing.
Once again we see timber make an appearance, this time inside the incredible bedroom. The eye immediately focuses upon that amazing timber feature wall, which is made from repurposed timber found in a nearby vintage furniture shop.
This bathroom is a truly unique space that incorporates a cool mix of reflective surfaces and raw earthy textures. The deep bowl shape of the hand basin is the stand-out feature inside this bathroom and looks great against the copper tones of the tiles behind.
Overall, this container home shows the advantage of choosing an accomplished company who can coordinate every detail. What has been achieved inside these old shipping containers is very impressive and shows just how far this type of housing has come.
