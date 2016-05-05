The Cosy Container Home Bursting with Vintage Style

Container homes have gone from being a bit of a quirky fad to being a legitimate housing alternative. Even here in the UK there are hundreds of companies who specialise in this type of housing construction as the demand for container homes has sky-rocketed over the past few years.

But why are so many people choosing to live in these container homes when there are so many other options out there? Naturally, the answer always comes down to the individual. However, more people are catching on to the advantages of these homes compared to the everyday house or flat.

Find out more about container homes by checking out this amazing example from Ferraro Habitat.