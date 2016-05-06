The Home Amongst the Vineyards

Today on homify we invite you to take a special journey to the Portuguese countryside where a cute new home has been created. Local experts Samf Architects completed the home on behalf of their client: a caretaker of local national park who desired a suitable dwelling to see out his retirement.

From the beginning it was incredibly important to the caretaker for his future home to be at one with the historic village and natural setting. Samf Architects were the perfect firm for the job having overseen hundreds of local projects and specialising in traditional Portuguese architecture and authentic interior decorating.

So, without further ado let's begin checking out the home and its amazing location!