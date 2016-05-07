The Beach House that's Riding a Wave

All the aspirations and dynamics of a multi-generational Japanese family find expression in this beach house by Prosper Design. The stunning design marries a sense of traditional Japanese detailing with a contemporary ambition that is so unique to what we have seen before.
Inspired by its incredible location where swimming, surfing and good times go hand-in-hand, the home was crafted as a new vision for the modern family to enjoy life in all its beauty. It's a luxurious retreat for the owners where one can't help but feel lucky.
Scroll down to find out more about this exciting and exclusive residence!
A massive swimming pool in the backyard quickly establishes the ambitions of the home's design. The large and open space accommodates a setting where the family and their guests can gather for relaxation, recreation and parties, if the occasion arises.
Designing the home saw Prosper Design employ a modernist timber cladding as the material of choice to wrap the structure. The combination of the geometric shape and timber cladding sets the building apart from the more honest neighbours.
The covered timber deck conveniently links the pool and outdoor setting to the central living and dining room, while a circular and open plan make for a naturally breezy, summery house.
Flowing naturally from the outside setting, users make the transition to the light and airy social zone where all the main communal functions are found. Dining, cooking and socialising can all be undertaken naturally in this setting, which looks and feels as fresh as its coastal location.
The colour scheme is a study of creams, beige and whites for a neutral appeal. This neutrality is then broken up by the selective inclusion of colour, bold furniture or the addition of nature.
Even from inside the allure of the pool is always in sight through the large windows. Having the pool in constant view is not only a aesthetic consideration but also provides greater safety for those swimming. This is especially important when there are young children in the household.
High fences and lush landscaping ensures those swimming or sunbathing remain out of sight of potential nosey neighbours. The stain chosen for the timber fence reminds us of the type of finish one sees in tropical island resorts.
The family's surfboards are kept out in the open and all lined up inside the downstairs laundry and washing area. The fibreglass surfboards make for an unexpected décor feature against the timber panels.
Not many people beyond the country are aware that there is a considerable surfing culture in Japan. The east coast and many islands are home to some incredible surf spots that are even used by the pros. The Japanese youth are taking up surfing in droves and are exploring and finding more spots everyday.
Up on the top level is a luxurious feature that many would be jealous of. A spa bath makes for a special spot to enjoy life and all its pleasures alone or with company.
Again a timber barrier has been used so there is no risk of privacy loss. Those soaking can even open up the window to allow a fresh breeze and the smells of the coast to enter and enhance the experience.
Even in the evening the home is able to show off its best side thanks to the inbuilt pool lighting. The crystal clear waters of the pool make for a stunning night time feature in a home that is all about them. Late night swims are always on the agenda for the family. And who could blame them?
Our tour of this Japanese beach house concludes here but don't worry because there is another equally impressive tour to enjoy: The Heart-Stopping Home in Utopia.