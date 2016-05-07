The Beach House that's Riding a Wave

All the aspirations and dynamics of a multi-generational Japanese family find expression in this beach house by Prosper Design. The stunning design marries a sense of traditional Japanese detailing with a contemporary ambition that is so unique to what we have seen before.

Inspired by its incredible location where swimming, surfing and good times go hand-in-hand, the home was crafted as a new vision for the modern family to enjoy life in all its beauty. It's a luxurious retreat for the owners where one can't help but feel lucky.

