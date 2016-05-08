The A+ Extension that Changed Everything!

An old school building located in the sparsely populated Portuguese countryside had hosted its last class some time ago. Facing a complete abandonment, the building was sold to be converted into a home for a family.

The response from the new owners was to design a home that included all the luxuries expected in a modern home but also retained and respected the integrity of the original building.

Despite its quick conception and execution, the home by MH Project has a quality of timelessness that defies the extremity of the conversion. The light-filled and characterful interiors along with the amazing outdoor setting will serve its occupants well for many years to come.

Let's take a closer look, shall we?