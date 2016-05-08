The A+ Extension that Changed Everything!

An old school building located in the sparsely populated Portuguese countryside had hosted its last class some time ago. Facing a complete abandonment, the building was sold to be converted into a home for a family.
The response from the new owners was to design a home that included all the luxuries expected in a modern home but also retained and respected the integrity of the original building.
Despite its quick conception and execution, the home by MH Project has a quality of timelessness that defies the extremity of the conversion. The light-filled and characterful interiors along with the amazing outdoor setting will serve its occupants well for many years to come.
Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Once a building bustling with children learning and at play, the school building fell on hard times with falling demand. With the idea of breathing new life into the historic building, the new owners were excited to convert the building into a family home.
The façade of the original building, including its heritage features, have been carefully restored to their original standard. A fresh coat of paint and new roof tiles bring a dynamic energy to the building. As we can see, it looks outstanding in the sunshine.
A discussion of this house would not be complete without reference to the contemporary extension built at the rear of the original building. The lavish attention to detail is evident across the dual level structure, with custom glass fittings and a copper shaded render giving a holistic unity to the extension.
Another rather outstanding detail is the glass-bordered boundary on the second level balcony, which is formed by one piece of transparent glass.
The great outdoors are well embraced by the family of this home. And who could blame them considering the climate and the diversity of activities they can undertake? To the left, beside the wood fire oven, is a dining table where the family can enjoy their wood-fired pizzas and fresh Mediterranean salads.
A requirement for any swimming pool is a place for sunbathing. On the warm summer days the family find a spot on one of the comfy pool chairs with their drinks, book and sunglasses resting on their personal timber stand.
A delicate application of rich, textured surfaces has resulted in a seductive interior that is the ideal backdrop for a new life within this old school building. This lounge setting is accommodated in the former classroom, which is evident by the original high ceilings and shaped windows.
In keeping with their other projects, the MH Project team has concentrated on a monochromatic palette of materials throughout the house, with multiple variations on a theme of black, white and silvery grey. The end result is a modern and sophisticated setting that is a pleasure to reside in.
There is colour to be found within the hallways and staircase via the owner's artwork, books and certain outstanding furniture pieces. The result is a space that feels personal, having been created by the owner and their own creativity.
This image captures the richness of the family environment where no-one would doubt that this is now a family domain rather than a space for teachers and school children.
The carefully curated interior scheme continues and morphs into something more intimate inside the master bedroom. This is a large space with generous dimensions, a grand floor-to-ceiling window and high ceilings so it was important for the décor to create a sense of intimacy.
The king size bed stands as the dominating piece in the room but it appears like a soft inclusion thanks to the bed linen, leather headboard and pillows. Tones of blue and green from the outside world have been matched intentionally by the bed linen. Just one of the many subtle decorating touches that make this interior so special.
There is always the chance for fun in this house, even when the sun has set. The swimming pool can be lit with the flick of a switch if someone wishes to go for a late night dip. There is also a pool house for the kids to play and make noise away from the main building.
The pool house has been designed with two virtues in mind; a cool place to relax and have fun and simple enough to maintain without much hassle. No pool house is complete without its toys and there's often no better way to entertain friends than a pool table.
