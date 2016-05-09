A Suburban Temple of Modern Living

Both luxurious and trend setting, this two-storey home is a beautiful example of contemporary Dutch architecture. Delivered by renown experts from Paul Seuntjens Architecture, you’ll soon grow to appreciate the firm’s keen eye for the details.
Inside the grand residence, the open plan rooms are a bold expression of current interior design trends. While outside, the home's contemporary form is wrapped in timber panels and huge spans of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain both on the inside and out.
There's always much to learn from contemporary Dutch architecture, so scroll down and maybe you'll find something you'll like!
A white render, glass and timber finished with a natural stain presents this gorgeous contemporary residence. The highest quality materials and finishes have been chosen for this fascinating geometric form that stands out from its traditional neighbours.
The front landscaping uses plenty of modern materials to create a contemporary scheme that matches the built form. A simple boundary built from inexpensive stones create a self-contained garden allotment to the side of the driveway.
The well-manicured lawn forms a fresh, green carpet in this pretty garden. The structured layout of the trees and small shrubs along the boundary adds a formal feel to the landscaping.
A staggered pathway is constructed with quarried stone blocks for a natural weathered look. These stone blocks then lead on to form a paved area beside the home's main living areas on the ground floor.
A diverse material palette, discreet living volumes and the filtering of natural light accentuates the difference inside the living spaces.
Notice how the double-height social spaces seen through the glass bordered entrance are made rhythmic by the light that washes across the timber flooring, creating shadows that dance and play throughout.
The kitchen features gleaming white surfaces as a showcase of a stunning minimalist style decorating. High gloss units and surfaces brighten up the open plan space in ways that no other finish can. We love how the handleless drawers of the island bench and cabinets look so effortlessly sleek.
The owners enjoy the benefits of a clutter-free kitchen thanks to the inclusion of plenty of storage options. All the unsightly things are kept safely stowed away, meaning a few favourite objects can be left out on display.
Behind a partial wall is the living room. Hosted inside the partial wall is an incredible ultra-modern fireplace that subconsciously contrasts against the muted scheme seen within the rest of the space.
The furniture has a contemporary feel that matches the modernity of the setting, while the leather armchair and timber coffee table by the door project vintage appeal.
This spacious living room is well aware of its nearby nature. It has an impeccable connection to the large outdoor paving that flows seamlessly inside thanks to the bi-folding doors that are moved to the side. Even during the colder winter days, the floor-to-ceiling doors allow the outdoors to be enjoyed.
Wow… what an amazing way to finish our tour! Who could of expected to find a spa on top of the roof?
Raised up high on the timber platform is an incredible hot tub spa that is big enough for six people. The flat design has made it possible for the whole roof dimension to be utilised as a huge entertaining space. There is so much potential for this space that thinking about it has made us so very jealous of the owners!
Dutch architecture has long been a favourite here on homify. If you click on the following link you can check out another awesome example that was created with both luxury and sustainability in mind: Contemporary Chalet Home for a Modern Family.