A Suburban Temple of Modern Living

Both luxurious and trend setting, this two-storey home is a beautiful example of contemporary Dutch architecture. Delivered by renown experts from Paul Seuntjens Architecture, you’ll soon grow to appreciate the firm’s keen eye for the details.

Inside the grand residence, the open plan rooms are a bold expression of current interior design trends. While outside, the home's contemporary form is wrapped in timber panels and huge spans of glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain both on the inside and out.

There's always much to learn from contemporary Dutch architecture, so scroll down and maybe you'll find something you'll like!