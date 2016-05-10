The Home of Simple Inner Beauty

On the rare occasions where we gain access to the personal home of an architect we know we are in for something really special. When designing their own homes, the architects are no longer constrained by the needs of a client or negatively influenced by other sources. They are in complete control.

In this instance we are privileged to be able to take a full tour of the home from the lead architect behind the architecture firm Artilier Spinoza. The architect's bold interpretation of Japanese architecture and modern building techniques is as innovative as it gets with each room in the home having its own distinct style.

Learn more about this special project by scrolling down…