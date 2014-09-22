Maximising natural light

As the darker months begin to settle in here in the Northern Hemisphere, our minds begin to wander off to sunnier corners of the globe, and we may begin to ask ourselves, how can we try to maximise the (often little) amount of natural light available in our homes?

The sun, with the light and warmth it brings, has many health benefits, from healthier skin to better mental health, amongst others. What better motivation to try to increase the amount of light shining in our homes? There are many ways to do this, and when a house is being designed this should be one of the key considerations in regards to size, aspect, colour, windows, location and use of different materials.

Here are a few tips and ideas when trying to increase the amount of sun in your living space, and keep the winter months easier to bare.