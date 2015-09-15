homify 360°: The Eccentric Brit

Undeniably impressive in size and stature, Tinity Hall has a secret that you won't believe! Hidden behind the beautifully finished, traditional exterior is a world of architectural genius and eclectic interior design that makes the property the perfect combination of old and new.
With a breathtaking large extension added to the rear, the overall effect has managed to remain harmonious yet so different that you will be dying to see inside. So, let's have a look! But prepare to be amazed and surprised in equal measure as this really is interior inspiration at its best!
Regardless of the interior, there can be no denying that this is a house that screams of old world charm and character. Finished and maintained to an incredible standard, the stonework on this facade is what really makes Tinity Hall something remarkably special. There is a little hint as to the potential modernity inside, thanks to the discreet solar panels on the roof, but apart from that, you'd be entirely forgiven for assuming that a traditional interior awaited you behind the front door. Big, bold and totally unapologetic, we really love this facade and its ability to hide a secret!
You might be wondering why we think this dining room is so amazing, after all, plenty of people opt for bright colours and luxe finishes, but not everybody does so in a bid to create a dramatic contrast with the exterior of a property. The use of opulent materials, including the mustard yellow velvet and stunning copper light shades, helps to create a room that speaks not only of the personalities of the residents but also bolsters the history of Tinity Hall itself. Speaking of which, we love that some of the finishes have been left a little more understated, such as the stripped floors and heritage grey on the walls. By remaining considerate of the age of the property, eclectic touches are fun additions, not overbearing design faux pas. Just imagine the dinner parties you could have in here!
Just when you thought that the amazing Tinity Hall dining room couldn't be topped, we pan back to reveal that it is part of a larger and more open plan living area! Drawing the traditional grey wall colour all the way through, the accent colour changes seamlessly from yellow to green in a bid to create a restful and relaxing sitting room area and it works. The simple sofa, statement rug and diminutive tables all combine to create a little haven in an otherwise bold and sociable room. Of course it's not all quiet elegance, as that amazing light fixture is taking centre stage and really drawing the eye. A fabulous addition to the room, it adds to the decor and injects yet more personality. Fabulous!
To look at Tinity Hall from the outside, there is little likelihood that you would expect to walk in and see this space, created by Riach Architects. Light, airy and throughly modern, this rear extension has turned a heritage home into a modern marvel, effortlessly. Where you may have been expected ornate bannisters, there is gorgeous glass and brushed steel and where wallpaper and heavy soft furnishings should be there is perfect white plaster and a distinct lack of curtains. This is the power of fantastic architecture though, whereby an old property can be given an entirely new lease of life thanks to bold ideas and a respect for the existing structure. This is such a useable space and we want to know what is down those stairs!
Wonder no more as here is the Tinity Hall basement, which has been dug out and created to make a light, spacious and modern games room. The use of glass to box in the stairs is a stroke of genius that allows light to pour straight down into the space, where the white walls help it to bounce around and prevent any claustrophobic feelings. The floor has been finished practically with polished concrete and as an overall area, this really does work. Perhaps more commonly found in entirely new build properties, a games room such as this shows how older buildings can be adapted to fit the ideals of a younger generation.
You may have been able to get a bit of a feel for what the extension looks like from the back of Tinity Hall, but we bet you didn't quite imagine this! Protruding from the ground floor, the ultra modern feel has been somewhat camouflaged for those looking down onto it, thanks to the installation of a living roof, but from ground level there really is no getting away from what a dramatic addition this is. Offering a vast open plan area that spans out into the garden, the extension has been finished in such a way as to not look like an ugly addendum, but rather a cohesive new piece that brings an older property into a modern age. By keeping a simple and refined colour palette, the end result is breathtaking and, unbelievably, not out of sync.
To look at Tinity Hall from the front, you would be forgiven for thinking that it is far reserved from the new 'white box' buildings that we see springing up regularly, but just a few steps to the back of the property will have you re-evaluating your assumption! With character detailing exhibited everywhere in the main body of the house, we love that everything in this area is so crisp, simple and modern. If you want to have a casual and sociable afternoon, this space is ideal but equally, if you want to read quietly, the fabulous dining/living room in the older part is perfect, with its cosier lighting. A fabulous juxtaposition of old and new, classic and modern and cosy and bright, this is one transformation that works on every level, from basement up!
