The Yin Yang House

From the outside, the small windows of Potters Bank could seem a little underwhelming, but come inside and you soon realise why they have been placed were they are. In the perfect position, even a tiny slither of light is enough to fully light the top floor corridor and we love how the wall space is relatively unbroken thanks to this considered design. White on white on wood is working just as perfectly on the upper level as it is on the ground floor and adds a level of cohesion that takes expert knowledge and considerable design experience to create. A perfectly proportioned and finished property, we feel sure there will be some elements of black or dark grey on the upper level, just to once again tie in with the exterior and if the rest of the house s anything to go by, it will be included with effortless elegance.

For more monochrome inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: homify 360°: A monochrome marvel.