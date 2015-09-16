The Yin Yang House

In a bid to create functional and aesthetically beautiful houses for an ever growing contingent of potential homeowners, unusual plots of land and unconventionally shaped properties are being more frequently considered. A fantastic way to inject imagination, personality and defined functionality into a new property, embracing buildings that stray from the norm is allowing architects and homeowners to really think outside the traditional brick box.
Take a look at Potters Bank; a fantastically shaped building that loses nothing by being out of the ordinary and offers design inspiration in spades!
As a whole, the exterior of Potters Bank is something very special. The sharp contrast of the white section against the glossy black addition and the varying roof angles all collude to create a facade that is a little confusing, but at the same time, magical. It's hard to focus on just one element, be it the small and seemingly sporadic windows, the steep roof angles or the materials being used, but one thing is for certain; just looking at the outside of the is property stirs up a natural curiosity to see what the inside looks like. Will the interior design mirror the crisp lines and acute angles or will it look to embrace a softer style as a juxtaposition? Either way, MWE Architects have created a visually enticing building that promises functional living and aesthetic individuality.
Taking in the exterior of Potters Bank from a different angle, we can see that the black segment of the house is very much a standalone dark contrast, with most of the landscaping having been finished in a clean, light hue. Making this extra wing a more dramatic statement, we like how the sliding doors and windows have been kept simple and perfunctory, allowing natural light into the building, without breaking up the monolithic styling of the facade more than necessary. By introducing another texture, in the form of that fantastic cladding, the property as a whole looks less plain and more like an architectural statement. Fantastic!
Practicality has not been overlooked in favour of architectural experimentation at Potters Bank as the space has been designed and built with the residents firmly in mind. Adding a useful double garage to the white section of the house allows for the bulkiness to almost disappear into the rest of the facade and allows the black wing to really step forward and distract from practical elements. The use of an awkward corner plot here really is inspired and despite the strange shape of the land, what has been created is an uncompromising commitment to style and elegant living.
In a bid to perfectly compliment the amazing exterior of Potters Bank, the interior has been kept stunningly neutral and modern, but with a homely edge to it. Just as the black wing is stark and eye-catching, so too is the kitchen, seen here, but then the space is 'warmed up' through the use of wooden furniture and stripped floors. Just as the white render on the outside helps to tone and calm the exterior, so too does the wood inside. It's this kind of symbiotic thinking that leads to a house really becoming a home and we can easily picture family meals being enjoyed in this space that is full of character and easy elegance.
How do you know that you have found a property that has been given undivided attention? When even the woodburner fits perfectly with the existing colour palette! This space looks so inviting, relaxing and warm, despite the vast white walls and relative lack of other colours. The black woodburner alludes to the outside of the house, drawing it in and making it seem cosy and warm, while the stainless flue perfectly compliments some of the kitchen accessories. Using a glass base allows it to sink into the surroundings almost unseen and the floor meets the stairs in perfect, hue-matched harmony. Nothing here has been left to chance, which is why everything looks so beautiful and seamless and why the interior and exterior of Potters Bank are so in tune.
From the outside, the small windows of Potters Bank could seem a little underwhelming, but come inside and you soon realise why they have been placed were they are. In the perfect position, even a tiny slither of light is enough to fully light the top floor corridor and we love how the wall space is relatively unbroken thanks to this considered design. White on white on wood is working just as perfectly on the upper level as it is on the ground floor and adds a level of cohesion that takes expert knowledge and considerable design experience to create. A perfectly proportioned and finished property, we feel sure there will be some elements of black or dark grey on the upper level, just to once again tie in with the exterior and if the rest of the house s anything to go by, it will be included with effortless elegance.
