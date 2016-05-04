Before and After: Flat Flop to Top of the Pops

Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects have performed something of a miracle within a block of maisonettes that were constructed from reinforced concrete in the 1950s. Speaking about the project, they said, ’We have redesigned the interior of a two bedroom maisonette. The first phase, which is complete, included a new walk-in shower clad entirely in natural slate. The second phase, currently under construction, involves making the existing kitchen open plan onto the main living space. The kitchen is to be clad in grey MDF externally and lined with natural bamboo internally (floors, ceiling and doors). The natural material is complemented by stainless steel worktops.’

What we are about to show you is a triumph of modern styling and classic good looks and you'd be forgiven for not being willing to believe that this cutting edge home can be found in an old fashioned block of maisonettes. Have we piqued your interest yet? Then let's take a look!