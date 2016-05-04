11 things your home needs to be cool for cats

Pussy cat, pussy cat, I love you, yes I do… so I'm going to make my home as amazing, fun and perfect for you as possible. Cat ladies and gents assemble, as today we are going to take a look at all the coolest things that you need to put in your home to let your furry feline friends know just how much you care about them.

Simply getting them a cosy bed isn't enough. You need to really let a cat know that you're thinking of them, otherwise it's curtains for your curtain as they will take any frustration out on your most treasured soft furnishings. You know it's true!

Let's take a look at how to tame the kitties in your home…