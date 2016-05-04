Your browser is out-of-date.

11 things your home needs to be cool for cats

press profile homify
Plug-in Katzenhöhle aus Filz, Stich-haltig Stich-haltig HouseholdPet accessories
Loading admin actions …

Pussy cat, pussy cat, I love you, yes I do… so I'm going to make my home as amazing, fun and perfect for you as possible. Cat ladies and gents assemble, as today we are going to take a look at all the coolest things that you need to put in your home to let your furry feline friends know just how much you care about them.

Simply getting them a cosy bed isn't enough. You need to really let a cat know that you're thinking of them, otherwise it's curtains for your curtain as they will take any frustration out on your most treasured soft furnishings. You know it's true! 

Let's take a look at how to tame the kitties in your home…

1. An amazing indoor gym to keep them trim

내츄럴 파인 캣트리, 가또블랑코
가또블랑코

가또블랑코
가또블랑코
가또블랑코

Cats need and love exercise (someone has to!) so treat them to a big indoor playground, such as this one from Gato Blanco and you'll know you are helping your furry friend to stay in tip top condition.

2. Scratching posts for sharpening those claws

Kratzturm Convenient aus hochwertigem Sisal, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

Miaow! No cat-friendly home would be complete without a good amount of rough hessian for them to hiss and scratch at. Better a scratching post than you or your sofa!

3. Safety first or prepare for vet bills

Katzentürme, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

Just as you would child-proof your home before bringing a baby inside, you need to think about what could harm your new cat. Cover sharp edges and walls with soft protective materials and try to install comfy flooring.

4. A litter tray with a bit of privacy, please

Katzentoiletten, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

You need a litter tray but what style you buy and where you put it should be dictated by your pet. Try to have some discretion and leave them alone when they are using it. Do you like being watched on the toilet?

5. Make hidey holes in your walls for them to leap out of

La Maison Atelier, Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan

Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan

Cats love to hide and launch surprise attacks on ankles and toes so why not make it easy for them by building kitty-only entrances into wall storage spaces? Who needs 10 toes anyway? 

6. Build them a castle of their own to rule the roost from

Progetti in compensato di pioppo, info734
info734

Progetti in compensato di pioppo

info734
info734
info734

If you have cats that like to roam about outside and patrol your garden they might appreciate a specially built little castle that they can shelter in if it rains and you aren't at home. Cats do all think they're royalty too, after all!

7. Include cosy spots to make them feel safe

Plug-in Katzenhöhle aus Filz, Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig

Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig

When they're not being scratchy or leaping out at you, cats usually like somewhere warm, cosy and safe to snuggle down for a snooze. Try including a cat-friendly cubbyhole in a bookcase for easy sleep pod privileges.

8. Get them some company in the form of cushions in their image

Kissen, ADAMS-BRAUT
ADAMS-BRAUT

ADAMS-BRAUT
ADAMS-BRAUT
ADAMS-BRAUT

Even the most solitary of cats like a bit of interaction now and then so cat shaped cushions are a must for any cat lady or cat gentleman's home. These are perfect for coaxing your furry friends into the living room for some fuss!

9. Push the boat out and get them something fancy to sit in

Huts and bay , HUTS & BAY
HUTS &amp; BAY

HUTS & BAY
HUTS &amp; BAY
HUTS & BAY

Me, me me! That's what cats are thinking most of the time so indulge their self-absorbed whims by making them the star attraction in every room with an outrageous basket. Even a home cinema can't compete with this show!

10. Create engaging spaces that they'll love to explore

ねこハウス, sngDESIGN
sngDESIGN

sngDESIGN
sngDESIGN
sngDESIGN

There's a lot more to cats than sleeping, eating and scratching so make your home truly feline-friendly by giving them access to fun textural walls. It does cats good to have to get creative when they want to get from one side of the room to the other.

11. Worship them like the works of art they are

Modern Sculpture- Big chubby cat- signed, Botero, Kunst & Ambiente - Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur
Kunst &amp; Ambiente—Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur

Modern Sculpture- Big chubby cat- signed, Botero

Kunst & Ambiente - Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur
Kunst &amp; Ambiente—Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur
Kunst & Ambiente - Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur

Cats have a way of taking over your life and securing your unfaltering loyalty and adoration so celebrate this with a variety of feline art. Statues are best as your furry friend can demonstrate their disdain by casually knocking them off and sitting in their place!

For more pet inspired home décor, take a look at this Ideabook: Is Your Home ’Best Friend’ Proof?

What do you do to make your pets feel special? Are you thinking of treating them to any of these ideas? We'd love to know!

