Before and After: Old Fashioned Home to Trend Setting Dream

Having a home that is of a good size but poorly decorated is, in our opinion, a little easier to contend with than a small but amazing looking flat. The reason for this thought is that you can do a lot more with a space that can accommodate dramatic restructuring so don't look at an outdated flat and instantly decide that it's not for you. Really take the time to try and imagine what could be done with a little time and imagination.
Once you see the transformation that we are showing you today, we think you'll deliberately be on the hunt for an old fashioned home just so you can enjoy the process of creating something truly unique and eye-catching. Need a little more convincing? Then come with us and see what Varq have masterminded!
We like to think that we've all lived in a home like this one that was neither offensive or special. It was just a little bit average and demonstrated poor use of the whole home's footprint. The ceiling height looks good and the space as a whole seems quite generous here, but that décor. Yikes!
Shiny floor tiles, all white walls and even a white leather sofa are making this space seem a little cheap, if we are being totally honest, but there must be great scope for an incredible transformation.
Have you just done a double take at this room? Then scrolled back up to see if you can discern any of the features in the previous incarnation that would confirm this is the same spot? So did we, so don't feel silly if you did. With such a dramatic turnaround, how could you not?
By adding in a couple of shades of grey, the room is absolutely elevated to the level of intensely high-end and more than that, it paves the way for other fantastic features, such as a grandiose ceiling rose and an incredible light that looks akin to modern art. Not to mention a transition to more open plan living. Wow!
At one point we're sure this was the very height of kitchen design and was all the rage but that time passed long ago and there is no place for a hideous set-up like this now. We think the overbearing nature of the bland cream cupboards and patterned tiles has such a negative impact on this space.
Dark and not getting the benefit of much natural light, this unhappy space was ripe for transformation but we can't help wondering just how dramatic the change up was…
Woah! There is no way that you can possibly think of this newly created open plan and eye-wateringly modern kitchen as connected to its original format at all. It seems almost unbelievable that such a dark wall colour can actually make the space feel bigger and brighter.
We can see from here a number of luxury touches that are elevating the design ethos into the realms of luxury and high-end and that staggered worktop section that works as a small dining table is utterly genius!
As far as extra touches that really add value and elegance to a kitchen go, we don't think you can get much better than a giant, specifically cut, marble sink. The levels of detail here are staggering, with the cut edge butting up against the awkwardly shaped wall without an issue.
Black hardware adds a somewhat tough and edgy element to an otherwise classic room and helps to tie the accessories in with the dark and foreboding wall colour. This home really has it all, don't you agree?
Ahhh, our old nemesis… bathrooms. We always find ourselves willing them to be great so when they fall short of the mark we feel really cheated. Today is a happy day though as this is a real stunner that we would be happy to use every day.
A floating sink unit, gloss cabinets in a neutral shade and a classic ceramic bathtub have all come together to make the ultimate bathroom space that is geared towards the comfort and experience of the user, as well as maintaining the high style stakes set by rest of the home. It's a triumph!
