12 home accessories you need to feel fancy

We don't need to channel Audrey Hepburn in order to feel fancy. In fact, it can be as simple as splurging on a few exciting, fun and frivolous home accessories. In the interest of full disclosure, the less useful or necessary a purchase is, the more indulgent and fabulous it makes us feel so we've really gone to town with choosing some of our favourite items today.
You may not have ever thought about buying a hand-crafted wooden serving box for your cocktail sausages before but prepare to need one as we are feeling fancy as all hell and ready to get super indulgent!
Simple materials just won't do if you want to feel fancy in your home so start paying attention to the more upmarket end of the scale. Velvet, leather, suede and chenille are all great places to start and use them where you will get to appreciate them regularly. On your sofa, for example, just to top up your smug levels a little!
Adrian Blanc Design Studio has reached into our brains and found the most fabulously fancy dream product and brought it to life! A snack box, with integral cocktail stick holder. Well, we don't mind if we do, darling!
No truly fancy home would be complete without a well-stocked bar or wine cellar and when we say well-stocked, we mean it. If you don't have Angostura Bitters, you may as well shut up shop right now!
Wow! If you want to feel fancy you need to make sure that even when you aren't awake to appreciate it, you are surrounded by luxury. A custom headboard will certainly take care of that.
Why would anyone simply sit in an upright chair when they can sprawl languidly on an upmarket chaise longue? Beats us, as we are feeling fancy and setting our sights on a sweet little seat designed to show off all our best angles!
After you've slipped into bed on top of silk sheets you'll never go back to low-end cotton ever again! For extra fancy feelings, invest in a matching silk robe.
There's nothing fancy about bog standard cutlery but having special items made is a great way to guarantee that you'll feel pretty special, regardless of if you're eating caviar or pot noodles!
We don't mind if you think of us as coffee snobs but instant is not real coffee so invest in a fantastic espresso machine if you want to really start your day feeling fancy and alert!
A home cinema will always make you feel and seem super fancy, especially if you also treat yourself to a popcorn maker. Just think, you can watch what you want, when you want, without ever having to stand in a queue!
The simpler the design the more expensive it tends to be and we all know that's the case! Imagine how fancy you'd feel linking this little sweetie up to your vintage record player and acting like it's no big deal…
We can't guarantee you many hot summer days in the UK but when they do strike you'll want to get straight into your garden and a fancy hammock. Anyone can have lawn chairs, after all!
For the ultimate in fancy homes you need to inject a little luxury into every room. We think your home office is a great inclusion, especially if you try to include a lot of leather and rich tones. Seriously fancy!
