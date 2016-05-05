Fancy Life Swapping in Wapping

Hang onto your hat because today we are bringing you a project so chic, cool and funky that we know it is going to blow off in shock. The right amount of envy-inducing, this home in Wapping, London, offers gorgeous proportions, unique styling and far-reaching inspiration.
The team at Temza Design & Build were naturally delighted to be brought on board with this sterling warehouse conversion and noted the following, ’With exposed brick walls and a glass mezzanine level, this whole area feels and looks like a product of modern art. The client’s trendy ideas were continued into creating the bespoke custom made large kitchen in open plan design, settling very nicely into the living space shape and style.’
Let's get inside to take a closer look and don't say we didn't warn you about how impressed you'd be…
Have you ever seen anything like this before? The entire living space is simply drawing you in, confusing your eyes and screaming
look over here!
No, look here! We don't know where to start but one thing is obvious; the quality of this design and build project is second to none.
Perfect finishes come as standard here despite difficult transitions, such as brick to plaster and polished concrete to decking. With some outdoor space as well as a dreamy interior, this warehouse conversion has it all and we have to admit that we want it too. Just look at all that retro furniture!
Now this, this is the view you would be faced with every time you enter through the front door of this property. We'll give you a second to let that information sink in. While the space might not be the largest in terms of square metres, you can't deny that it has presence and stature way beyond itself.
Luxe carpet meets polished concrete, an illuminated wine rack, the most amazing rug we have ever seen and then continues out into the wider living space. We'd worry that we'd be stuck in the doorway trying to take it all in! What an incredible home.
What would be a great way to let such a staggering home fall a little flat? Ah yes, to install a bog standard, off-the-peg kitchen but. thanks be to a myriad of deities, as that has most certainly not happened here. In fact, this is a totally unique, one-off, custom, bespoke kitchen that is perfectly at home in this exemplar apartment.
The mixture of black gloss, dark grey slate and perfectly polished wood is absolutely mind altering and the impact this area has on the rest of the room and our assumptions is tangible. While you may have assumed the home to be valuable, once you've seen this corner installation you are left in no doubt. Holy-don't-let-anything-smoke-in-here, Batman!
The semi floating staircase was luxe enough in our opinion but when you add a fully glass mezzanine into the equation, suddenly your beautiful home has been elevated to whole new levels of coveted. What a showcase for what can be done and what great taste and a lot of money can buy.
Just imagine having your bedroom up here, on a totally glass floor. You'd have to hope that you always had a good head for heights but we are dizzy just looking at the impact on the room, never mind the actual height. What a great way to keep the whole space light and to be able to appreciate your wild furniture.
How could this home have been improved? There is only one thing we can think of and as we walk outside onto the terrace, we realise it has already been done. A little outside space is a great way to ensure that fresh air is available on tap and that urban living doesn't get too claustrophobic.
The perfect little spot for some elegant al fresco dining, we think this bijou but beautiful balcony is the ideal addition to a home that has been luxurious and chic at every turn. Is it just us or have you packed your bags to move in as well?
For more apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Truly Classic British Apartment.