Before and After: The Flat Brought Back from the Brink

Another day, another amazing transformation that will make you scratch your head in disbelief. We aren't trying to confuse you, we promise. We just happen to come across a lot of fantastic projects and talented design teams that we need to showcase in order to inspire you.
Today, Oak 2000 are the team of incredible professionals behind one of the sweetest and most lovely transformations that we have ever seen. From dark wood, small corridors and enclosed spaces, to natural wood, great swathes of white and a light, charming atmosphere, we are head over heels for the end product and know that you will be, too!
You can't say that this property doesn't have at least a lot of potential to be beautiful as the decent sizes of the rooms would insinuate that a lot can be done. The only real problem is how dismal the entire space feels. Dark wood accents and half wall cladding certainly aren't helping the situation.
A deep, earthy, mustard paint hue has effectively shrunk the room but we think we can see the inherent opportunity for improvement here. Can you?
Well, we knew the property could be improved but we had absolutely no idea that it could look like this. We are blown away right now and musing that we need to rethink just how much we really know about interior design. Can you believe this room now?
Everything about this space is divine, from the all white scheme to the beautiful accent rugs. This is such a sweet, pretty and pastel open plan haven that we are totally in love with it and, what's more, we know the rest of the home looks just as gorgeous as well!
With a clearly lovely view outside, wouldn't it be nice to feel drawn to your patio in order to enjoy it? Well keep dreaming if these are your doors to the outside world as they just look miserable, don't you agree? Balcony doors should be romantic, pretty and enticing.
Coupled with the old hat mustard wall colour, this really isn't the way to enjoy the view and it makes us sad. We hope this was altered dramatically!
What a wonderful transformation this is! Suddenly the weirdly modern but unfashionable doors have been totally replaced by traditional, natural wooden ones and the view is able to take centre stage. Can you imagine being able to enjoy your coffee on a balcony, overlooking this lovely scene every morning?
With the bistro table set just creeping into view, this could be a scene from any high-end plaza café and we have to admit that we are getting the travel bug again. What a lovely open plan kitchen space!
When there is nothing to replace and you are working with a blank canvas, that can be easier to transform as there are no expectations or comparisons to be made. This is such a beautiful kitchen that we think it would have stood alone, regardless.
The smooth white cupboards make the space seem exponentially larger, while sleek brushed metal appliances keep everything looking modern and delightful. The butcher's block worktop is the ideal companion for the other natural wood elements in the home and can we take a minute to appreciate those raw pendulum lights please? Wow!
Some people might think that an all white home is a little much but we don't agree, especially now that we have seen this one. Instead of cold, unimaginative rooms we see calm, spacious areas geared towards relaxation and happy living.
This bedroom has been completed in the same scheme, with all white walls, natural wood flooring and a happy, easy going vibe that we adore. The mirror on the far wall helps to make the space seem much larger, from the kitchen and despite this being a somewhat bijou apartment, we have to say that we think it is heads and shoulders more beautiful than some of the large, luxury properties that we have showcased in the past.
