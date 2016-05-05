Before and After: The Flat Brought Back from the Brink

Another day, another amazing transformation that will make you scratch your head in disbelief. We aren't trying to confuse you, we promise. We just happen to come across a lot of fantastic projects and talented design teams that we need to showcase in order to inspire you.

Today, Oak 2000 are the team of incredible professionals behind one of the sweetest and most lovely transformations that we have ever seen. From dark wood, small corridors and enclosed spaces, to natural wood, great swathes of white and a light, charming atmosphere, we are head over heels for the end product and know that you will be, too!